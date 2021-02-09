Bennington College Presents First Virtual 24 Hour Plays in Tribute to Nicky Martin and Spencer Cox

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 8:00 pm, Bennington College will present a virtual benefit to support the Nicky Martin Scholarship for Performing Arts and the Spencer Cox '90 Field Work Term Fellowship for Student Activists.

Bennington talent, composed of alumni and friends, will gather virtually to write, rehearse, perform, and produce all-new monologues in just 24 hours. The result is the first-ever virtual production of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues Bennington, which will be streamed along with guest musical performances and remarks.

Tickets begin at $30, which includes unlimited viewings of the performances for four days, and are available to purchase through Eventbrite.

"The 24 Hour Plays are an embodiment of the creativity, spontaneity, and sense of purpose that defines the Bennington experience," said Bennington College President Laura Walker. "I'm so proud of this community for innovating around the challenges of the pandemic to bring us this event in a new and more accessible format."

Participating alumni include Sofia Alvarez '07 (writer), Debra Eisenstadt '91 (writer), Jill Eisenstadt '85 (writer), Joel Marsh Garland '97 (actor), Jonathan Marc Sherman '90 (writer), and Molly Tarlov '08 (actor). The full list of participants is available on the Bennington College website.