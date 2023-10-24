Zee Zee Theatre's Annual Storytelling Experience Returns With The Queer Asian Stories Collection

Kicking off their biggest season to date, Zee Zee Theatre's deeply personal, free, one-on-one storytelling experience returns to the Vancouver Public Library on November 18,19, 25, and 26 from 1PM to 4PM. True to the company's mission since its inception, the Queer Asian Stories Collection promotes individual stories that provoke and inspire us, platforming perspectives that transcend our understanding of the human condition.

For this edition, like a book, participants can ‘check out' a human for a candid 20-minute conversation about their life experiences, culture and beliefs- including such titles as "My Children of the Revolution,” “The Boy's Department,” Content Warning: Real Hot Girl Sh*t,” and “Maroon Mountain.” As the peak of COVID-19 shed new light on existing cracks in our communities, Artistic & Executive Director of Zee Zee Theatre, Cameron Mackenzie shares: “over the past four years, each season we work with a specific curatorial focus for the project. This year in response to the Anti-Asian hate that erupted in response to COVID we decided to focus on Queer Asian stories and have assembled an exciting curatorial team to gather and support our storytellers. This project more than any has the power to change hearts and minds which ultimately can change the world. And we really need some help with that right now.”

Curating these stories is the mother of the House of Rice, Shay Dior, Event Producer and Co-founder of Theatre as a Second Language Society Yanting Qiu, and Theatremaker and Storyteller Jaylon Han. Aspiring to incite an exchange of empathy, “people who are not queer and Asian often see the monolith of an Asian person” says Dior. “But at the same time, there's so many different people and experiences out there to learn from. And yet despite our differences, we all experience life so similarly.”

By “checking out” a title for the Queer Asian Stories Collection, participants are given a glimpse into the life and history of someone they may have not otherwise crossed paths with. Affirming the importance of these stories, curator Yanting Qiu adds “most of the time, Asian queer people are not very comfortable in public presenting as themselves. There is concern in getting too personal. This project is very encouraging, and a safe setting for storytellers to be confident in connecting with their audience.”

While the Queer Asian Stories Collection highlights perspectives distinctive from that of the audience member, an important reminder emerges at the end of these brief encounters, that despite our differences, a common ground can always be found. “As we curate these stories, we also want the audience to be inspired, and to reflect on their own stories. We want participants to see how much we can learn from our own experience when we connect and empower each other” Qiu expands.

Shattering stereotypes and notions of otherhood, the Queer Asian Stories Collection gives the “don't judge a book by its cover” warning a whole new meaning. As everyone has a story worth sharing, by taking the time to sit and listen intently, Zee Zee Theatre invites Vancouver to turn over a new page on their worldview.

No advance booking required. Titles are reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Vancouver Public Library's Central Branch (350 W Georgia St) on the third floor. Event is free.

For 16 years Zee Zee Theatre's programming has sought to foster common understanding and empathy across our diverse human experiences. Devoted to telling diverse stories, and amplifying the voices of those on the margins (with a focus on LGBTQ2SI+ communities), Zee Zee explores intimate moments through which the infinite complexity of human character can be revealed.

From their inaugural production, Whale Riding Weather, to 2020's hit, Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women, and more recently facilitating Canada's first National Queer & Trans Playwriting Unit, Zee Zee continues to drive unique and provocative conversations with audiences on stages across Vancouver.