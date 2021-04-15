World Premiere of YELLOW OBJECTS to be Presented at The Firehall Arts Centre

The Firehall Arts Centre will host the world premiere of yellow objects, an exhibition created by Derek Chan, from Tuesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 22, 2021. The exhibition will take place outdoors in the Firehall Arts Centre's courtyard and is limited to ten patrons per showing. There will be no live performers - only objects, voice recordings, and projections. Over the twelve-day exhibition, there will be a total of fifty showings, each forty minutes in length. Between each showing, the venue will be sanitized as per COVID-19 protocols. Patrons will be required to wear a mask and follow the two-metre social distancing rule. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Written and directed by Sydney Risk Award-winning playwright Derek Chan, yellow objects invites us to question our responsibility to future generations by stepping into a Hong Kong of two eras - 2019 and 2050.

"This piece is a collection of what was, what has been, what is, and what could be," says Chan. "It's a rally for the ones who are still risking their lives out there; written in remembrance of those who cannot be there anymore; a lament of families broken and loves lost."

Inspired by the ongoing pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and the Chinese government's oppressive enforcement of the National Security Law in July 2020, individuals can step into the world of yellow objects through the shoes of protagonists 'Sandra Wong' and 'Uncle Chan'.

Prior to visiting the exhibition at the Firehall Arts Centre's courtyard, patrons can take part in a series of short digital narrative adventures, which will be available on April 19, April 26, and May 3 via www.riceandbeanstheatre.com/yellowobjects. This digital component is an introduction and portal into the exhibition piece.

Through the exhibition piece, taking place May 11-22, patrons can witness the rest of 'Sandra' and 'Uncle Chan's' journey to Hong Kong from 2019 to 2050 - with a walk through the Chinese underworld and beyond - culminating in a final act of political defiance against tyranny.

The Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer Donna Spencer says, "It is exciting to showcase this very pertinent and challenging exhibition at a time when the world's eyes are on Hong Kong and the dismantling of the democratic movement there. Derek and his collaborators have found a way to share this important information in a COVID-safe exhibition that is dramatically compelling."

**Credits for yellow objects:

Written and Directed by: Derek Chan

Virtual Performances by: 隐形人, Chan Y.K., Lone Yet Nah, Shasheng, and YAU, Hope

Technical Director: Pedro Chamale

Associate Artistic Producer: Kyle B.

Set Designer: S. Hayashi

Projectionist: Daneel Olivaw

Sound Designer: Undescript Pedestrian

Lighting Designer: Solid Snake

Dramaturg: Heidi Taylor

Producer: Cloud Strife

Composer: Anonymous

** Although this exhibition is taking place and was created in Canada, there are at least a dozen artists living in our country who are self-censoring their work and themselves because of what is going on in China. For this reason, the artists in this project have chosen to use pseudonyms or remain anonymous.

For more information on the Firehall Arts Centre, please visit the following platforms:

Website: www.firehallartscentre.ca