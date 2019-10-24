Vancouver TheatreSports Presents MERRY KISSMAS â€“ A ROYAL ROMANCE

Join Vancouver TheatreSports (VTS) for seasonal mirth and merriment from Wednesday, November 20 to Tuesday, December 24, 2019 as the 'VTS Channel' presents Merry Kissmas - A Royal Romance.

This is the time of year when screens large and small are filled with sappy, warm-hearted romantic comedies, and the stage at The Improv Centre is no exception. VTS' holiday special parodies all the inane clichés and tropes you would expect to see in any popular holiday TV special or film. Boy (or girl) meets girl (or boy), they fall in love, they have an argument or someone jeopardizes the relationship, they patch things up, and the story ends with their nuptials.

In this instance, the fairy-tale romance is made even more unbelievable by building the plot around an impending Royal Wedding in a heretofore unknown small country - 'Improvanzia'. Will the dashing Prince Rudolf fall for the beauteous, but non-royal, Meaghan Sparkle? How will the Royal Parents react? How will the suburban in-laws-to-be fit in with the posh Royal Relatives?

Overseen by Chris Garland, famous celebrity wedding planner, this romcom parody sees VTS improvisers use audience suggestions to create on-the-spot, never-to-be-repeated comedic versions of stereotypical romcoms as well as Royal Wedding characters and situations. Flashbacks will take the audience to key moments in the couple's courtship and the action moves forward to the day of the wedding - 'Kissmas Day'.

Of course, we all know that despite all the trials and 'trivial-ations', there is always a 'happily ever after' ending - but how we get there is where all the fun and bowl-full-of-jelly belly laughs are to be found. Merry Kissmas - A Royal Romance, the latest holiday tradition from Vancouver TheatreSports, will leave you feeling as cozy and happy as sitting by a roaring fireplace sipping hot chocolate.

Merry Kissmas - A Royal Romance is suitable for families with children ages 8 and up. Visit www.vtsl.com for a full list of performance dates, times, and ticket prices.





