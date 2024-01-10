Vancouver Art Gallery Reveals New Chief Financial Officer

Yam will officially assume his role on January 15, 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Vancouver Art Gallery Reveals New Chief Financial Officer

The Vancouver Art Gallery has announced the appointment of Carlos Yam as its new Chief Financial Officer. Yam will officially assume his role on January 15, 2024, bringing with him more than 15 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer in both public and private sectors.

Yam has a solid track record of driving organizational growth and governance through his expertise in financial stewardship and risk management. His extensive background includes a decade-long tenure as CFO of WesternOne Inc., a publicly traded construction and infrastructure services company. During his time at WesternOne Inc., Yam led numerous acquisitions, oversaw capital investments and executed organic growth strategies while managing related financing activities. His contributions also extended to integrating operations for new acquisitions across global operations in Canada, the US and Australia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carlos Yam to the Vancouver Art Gallery as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Anthony Kiendl, CEO & Executive Director of the Vancouver Art Gallery. "Carlos’ depth of experience and demonstrated financial leadership will be instrumental in supporting the Gallery's current operations and future growth with the new building."

“I am excited to join the talented team at the Vancouver Art Gallery and help contribute to the sustainable and expanded Gallery operation with financial stewardship and discipline,” said Carlos Yam. “It is an honour to be a part of the Gallery’s new journey with the campaign to build a new facility and re-envisioning the role of an art museum in the 21st century through providing vital cultural access to British Columbians and beyond.”

Carlos Yam is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in Canada and a Certified Public Accountant in the US (Illinois). He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University, BC. His outstanding achievements in business, organizational leadership and community contributions have earned him recognition in prestigious awards, including Business in Vancouver’s Forty Under 40 and Investor Relations Magazine's Best Investor Relations by a CFO in the Canadian small-cap company category.



