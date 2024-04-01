VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Returns This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Transcending the boundaries of traditional burlesque, the Vancouver International Burlesque Festival is back with an electrifying lineup of innovative programs and performances that promise to captivate audiences.

The stunning main showcases on April 5 and 6 invite you to enjoy jaw-dropping local and international talent. The Glamorama Gala and Showpony Soiree starring headliner and first runner-up during the 33rd Annual Burlesque Hall of Fame Tournament of Tease Moscato Sky, the five-time-award-winning Red Tongued Raven, Living Legend Shawna The Black Venus, Featured Performer and What the Funk Festival's Grandmaster Funk 2023 Desiré D'Amour, and countless more fierce acts. As a special incentive, the company is offering a limited-time discount of 20% off remaining showcase tickets with the code VIBFRUSH.

Leading up to the showcases, on April 4, VIBF welcomes attendees to indulge in an evening of thought-provoking discourse at TIT Talks. Inspired by TED Talks, this enlightening series features five dynamic speakers who will share their insights and experiences, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of burlesque and its transformative power.

The festivities continue on April 6 with a workshop series designed to educate, inspire, and empower artists and enthusiasts alike. From masterclasses led by industry pioneers to hands-on sessions exploring proper techniques and approaches, the workshop series aims to foster collaboration and connection.

For those unable to attend in person, there's VIBF's Virtual Vaudeville showcase on April 7. This not only expands the accessibility of VIBF's programming but also encourages artists to explore new creative avenues and reach fans on a global scale.

Additional details about the festival can be found at vibf.ca.

About VIBF

Established in 2006, The Vancouver International Burlesque Festival is Canada's most prestigious and longest-running burlesque festival. It honours Vancouver's rich history of burlesque and cabaret, which dates back to the Golden Age of Burlesque, by operating as an incubator of talent and innovation.