UNDER THE RAINBOW Family Weekend Announced at Massey Theatre

Make the Massey Theatre your destination for Family Day Weekend with programming that's a little bit different and fun for kids and adults alike.

The Massey Theatre is celebrating diverse families with a variety of presentations for young and old alike on Feb. 14 & 15th during the Family Holiday Weekend. The programming includes three dynamic events: a fabulous iconic film, The Wizard of Oz; a contemporary Indigenous opera created with young ones in mind, The Flight of the Hummingbird, and a multigenerational queer family performance, Parents are a Drag.

February 14th 7:30pm - The Wizard of Oz (Film Screening) - Tickets $5.00 All seats

One of the most popular family films of all time, The Wizard of Oz, is coming back to the Big Screen at Massey Theatre for one day only. Join Dorothy as she meets the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion and experience their journey to the Emerald City and all the beloved scenes and songs along the way. Dressing up for you (and your little ones) is joyfully encouraged . Afterwards, join us in the Plaskett Gallery for a post-show discussion of the movie, in particular it's fascinating legacy within the gay community.

February 15th 11am - The Flight of the Hummingbird (Vancouver Opera/Pacific Opera Victoria) Tickets $12 Adults/$7 Students

"Here is the story of the great forest that caught on fire"

The Flight of the Hummingbird is based on an indigenous parable from the Quechuan people of South America. The story of the brave hummingbird travelled through pre-contact trade routes to become well known within Haida culture. This opera is influenced by the graphic novel written by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas and will include elements of his dramatic Haida-manga illustrations.The opera is 45-minutes in length and features four singers and a small ensemble. Created for young audiences, The Flight of the Hummingbird is a beautiful contemporary performance.

Vancouver Opera and Pacific Opera Victoria have collaborated to co-commission and co-produce a new opera for young audiences with music by Maxime Goulet and libretto by Michael Nicoll Yahuglanaas (Haida) and Barry Gilson. The Flight of the Hummingbird stage director is Glynis Leyshon with musical direction by Kinza Tyrrell.

February 15th 4pm - Parents are a Drag (Zee Zee Theatre) Tickets $12 Adults/$7Students

After its overwhelming debut at last year's Vancouver International Children's Festival, Parents Are A Drag, touches down in Vancouver as part of a Canada wide tour.

Join local drag queens Peach Cobblah & Isolde N. Barron for a drag dress-up spectacular! Add some rainbow to your Family Day at this fun and inclusive event which reminds young ones, their parents, caregivers and everyone in between that it's never too early (or too late) to get silly and dress-up! Parents are a Drag celebrates diversity with songs, laughter and play. With opportunities for the audience to become part of the show, be sure to come dressed to impress or ready for some dress-up time.

Written and produced by Zee Zee Theatre's Artistic & Executive Director, Cameron Mackenzie and Playwright in Residence and Associate Producer Dave Deveau, their work, Parents are a Drag fulfills Zee Zee Theatre's mandate in telling diverse stories and amplifying the voices of those on the margins.

For further information & tickets visit - masseytheatre.com or call 604-521-5050





