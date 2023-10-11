Touchstone Theatre and Ruby Slippers Theatre Present World Premiere of HURRICANE MONA, A Climate Crisis Comedy

In November 2023, Touchstone Theatre and Ruby Slippers Theatre partner to co-present the world premiere production of Hurricane Mona by Pippa Mackie, a fast-paced and absurdist dark comedy about a middle-class family grappling with their life and relationships under the grim shadow of the climate emergency.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ruby Slippers Theatre, opening the 23/24 with Pippa Mackie's urgent ‘crisis comedy' Hurricane Mona. It shines a burning light on our fears and sense of helplessness about climate change in hilarious, loving, and surprising ways,” said Roy Surette, Touchstone Theatre Artistic Director. Artistic Director Diane Brown adds “Like many of us, we at Ruby Slippers Theatre feel the urgency to address and respond to the climate crisis in a way that helps inspire resiliency, action, and therefore hope. Partnering with Touchstone Theatre on this important project is part of our response and we are honoured to be working with them and this company of artists.”

Directed by Roy Surette and assistant director Cameron Peal, the play follows the story of its titular character, Mona (played by Alex Gullason), a rebel environmental activist who is placed under court-ordered house arrest after smashing a police car during a climate protest. Forced to serve her term in her parent's suburban home, tensions begin to flare as Mona rails against the lifestyle choices of her boomer parents ( Diane Brown, Craig Erickson) and struggles for connection with her withdrawn gen Z sibling, Jay ( Sherine Menes ). Raugi Yu, as a salty, man-sized frog, joins the cast of family dysfunction, portending trouble on the horizon . When one day a catastrophe befalls their home, landing the long-feared climate reckoning on their doorstep, Mona and her family must come to grips with their role in the crisis and their own unmaking.

“I was driven to create Hurricane Mona, not only to share my past experiences as a young climate activist but create a show that isn't about educating or blaming people,” playwright Pippa Mackie said. “I wanted to find a way to address climate change with humour, in the hopes that it will offer people a chance to have a cathartic community experience. One that is free from blame or guilt.”

First developed as part of the Arts Club Theatre's Emerging Playwrights Unit, with further support through Touchstone's David King Prize (Mackie was the inaugural recipient) and The Banff Playwrights Lab 2023, dramaturgy by Stephen Drover, the play will world premiere on the Historic Theatre stage at The Cultch.

“I am so excited for audiences to come into the theatre and laugh together. Also, this show has a lot of stage magic, so it is particularly thrilling to witness the designs come to life. Also, the cast is outstanding. It is a dream come true!” said Mackie.

Hurricane Mona stars Diane Brown (The Duchess A.K.A. Wallis Simpson, Ruby Slippers Theatre), Alex Gullason (Cabaret, Raincity Theatre), Craig Erickson (The Cull, Arts Club Theatre), Raugi Yu (Bad Parent , Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre), and Sherine Menes (BUTO/BUTO: Bones are Seeds , National Pilipino Canadian Cultural Centre).

Tickets NOW ON SALE at the Cultch website. Touchstone's Play Club Passes can also be purchased online through touchstonetheatre.com

Hurricane Mona is a fast-paced and absurdist dark comedy about an upper-middle class family at the literal center of a climate emergency.

Rebel environmental activist and elder millennial Mona is placed under house arrest after smashing a police car topless during a peaceful climate march. Forced to serve her term in her parent's suburban home, tensions flare as Mona rails against the shopping habits of her Boomer parents and her Gen Z sibling's apparent apathy in the face of looming catastrophe. But as Mona's burning drive for her family to “do better” begins to turn the home on its head, an unimaginable disaster happens right in the middle of their living room, forcing them to reckon with themselves and a future in crisis.

A crazy mushroom trip, a giant talking frog, and catastrophic family dysfunction: Hurricane Mona is a hilarious and arresting cautionary tale for our times.

Learn more about Touchstone's 2023/2024 season at touchstonetheatre.com