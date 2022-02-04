Touchstone Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of OMINOUS SOUNDS Next Month

Touchstone Theatre presents its world premiere production of Ominous Sounds at the River Crossing (or, Another F*cking Dinner Party Play) by Governor General award-winning playwright Jason Sherman at the Performance Works stage on Granville Island, March 6 - 13 (Opening March 9 @ 7:30pm).

The second world premiere in the company's 45th Anniversary Season, and directed by Touchstone Artistic Director Roy Surette, Ominous Sounds is a provocative and darkly comedic piece of metatheatre that dives into hot-button issues including the ethics of representation, climate responsibility, and social power in a reality marked by colossal cultural shifts and blurring meanings.

"We are in a tsunami of change, reflections, conversations, some whispered, some shouted," said Surette. "For many, it's challenging to keep up with progressive ideas and identity politics. I love the sharp and playful way Jason investigates these generational seismic shifts in imaginative and surreal ways. It's a roller coaster of ideologies, aspirations, impulses and some flailing too...yep, we're all flailing."

Supported by an all-star ensemble including Jessie award-winning actor Kerry Sandomirsky, Monice Peter, Alex Poch-Goldin, Allan Morgan, Nicola Lipman and Angela Chu, the play is described as a "Pirandello meets Brecht meets the Twilight Zone-with a dash of Sartre" theatrical experience.

Six actors stand in the hot glow of the stage lights. Restless, bewildered, on edge. Another f*cking dinner party story is about to begin but something's different - the cultural tectonics are shifting, a new world is emerging, and the stage as we once knew it is under siege.

As new stories break ground, old tropes tumble down into the chasm. The real question is: when this surge of change abates, what - and who - will rise from the rubble?

Learn more about Touchstone's 2021/2022 and 45th Anniversary season at touchstonetheatre.com