Theresa Rebeck's THE UNDERSTUDY Hits The Vancouver Stage This Summer

What do you do when your past catches up to you and demands retribution? Island Productions presents The Understudy, directed by Mel Tuck and starring Sarah Boes, Michael Germant and Drew Henderson. Playwright Theresa Rebeck's complex love triangle opens August 1st at PAL Studio Theatre in Coal Harbour.

The Understudy: Charged with running the understudy rehearsal for Franz Kafka's undiscovered masterpiece in its Broadway premiere, Roxanne finds her professional and personal life colliding when Harry, a journeyman actor and her ex-fiancé, is cast as the understudy to Jake, a mid-tier action star yearning for legitimacy. As Harry and Jake find their common ground, Roxanne tries to navigate the rehearsal with a stoned lightboard operator, an omnipresent intercom system, the producers threatening to shutter the show and her own careening feelings about both actors and her past. Will the show go on?

The Understudy received its World Premiere on the Nikos Stage during the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on July 23, 2008. It premiered off-Broadway at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre in New York a year later.

Written by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Theresa Rebeck, Directed by Mel Tuck

Starring Sarah Boes, Michael Germant and Drew Henderson

Produced by Island Productions

The Understudy runs for six shows between August 1st - 10th. Tickets are $20. Seniors & Students $10. August 8th tickets are half-price at $10. PAL Studio Theatre is located at 581 Cardero St, Vancouver, BC V6G 3L3. Tickets are on sale now at understudy.brownpapertickets.com. For additional information visit: island-productions.ca/stage/understudy.

Performances

August 1st 8:00 p.m. - Opening Night

August 2nd 8:00 p.m.

August 3rd 8:00 p.m.

August 8th 8:00 p.m. - Half-Price

August 9th 8:00 p.m.

August 10th 8:00 p.m. - Closing Night





