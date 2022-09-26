Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Terrific Announces Its 2022 Fundraising Event, GLITTER

The event will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Steamworks Brew Pub in Gastown.

Sep. 26, 2022  
Theatre Terrific has announced its 2022 fundraising event, Glitter. The fundraiser will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Steamworks Brew Pub in Gastown. It will be a night of glitz and glam from the disco era, delicious food and fantastic entertainment. We will also have a silent auction and other fun activities.

According to the Include Me Survey conducted by Community Living British Columbia, most of what service agencies offer to people with disabilities are "basic functioning" services that don't oversee the quality of life, social inclusion, and interpersonal relations between the community members. Think about how much you look forward to spending Friday nights with friends; could you imagine your life without leisure activities and community connections? This is where Theatre Terrific comes in; we provide classes and interdisciplinary theatre productions that are accessible to people with diverse mental and physical abilities because we believe everyone deserves to explore their artistic side and find their creative outlets, so no one feels isolated and lonely.

This fundraiser will help us:

  • Assist in supporting individuals to participate in our classes and workshops - choral and acting classes, as well as Indigenous mask-making workshops, to name a few.
  • Increase our outreach to more communities.
  • Provide much-needed services like interpreters at events for the deaf and blind communities.

Tickets are for $85 and are available at www.theatreterrific.ca/fundraising
For more information, please contact: Cherine Amr at cherine@theatreterrific.ca

Theater Terrific is Western Canada's longest-running inclusive theatre company for artists of all abilities in Vancouver. All of Theatre Terrific's classes, workshops, community, and professional productions are made up of people of all colours, diverse mental and physical abilities, all genders, and backgrounds. This means that at any given time, a cast or class may include people with mental health issues, developmental challenges, physical challenges, or simply practicing actors who want to learn new methods of inclusive theatre development.

