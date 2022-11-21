The Firehall Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 14-24
Produced by Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre, all 40 characters in this one-man version of the familiar tale are performed by Stratford/Shaw stalwart Sanjay Talwar.
The Firehall Arts Centre celebrates the holiday season with its presentation of A Christmas Carol from Wednesday, December 14 to Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Produced by Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre, all 40 characters in this one-man version of the familiar tale are performed by Stratford/Shaw stalwart Sanjay Talwar for a whirlwind show that will make your heart twinkle.
"I'm thrilled to be able to present a classic tale this holiday season," says Artistic & Executive Producer Donna Spencer. "It's one of my favourite stories and a wonderful reminder of what Christmas is all about. Sanjay Talwar's performance is such a gift, and I hope Firehall audiences will revel in the warmth of this production."
For more information on The Firehall, please visit the following platforms:
Website: www.firehallartscentre.ca.
