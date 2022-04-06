TUTS Returns 2022 Season Featuring SOMETHING ROTTEN! and WE WILL ROCK YOU

Audiences will travel back in time to witness the birth of the world's first musical and launch into the future for a rock-and-roll fuelled revolution when the long-awaited return of Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) presents Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You, running alternate evenings July 2-August 27, 2022, at Stanley Park's scenic Malkin Bowl. A beloved Vancouver tradition since 1940, TUTS' two-show subscription packs are on sale TODAY through May 18 (early bird single tickets on sale May 24).

"After a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic, we couldn't be more excited to welcome back our cherished TUTS community to Malkin Bowl, carrying on the annual tradition of spectacular theatre in our magical outdoor setting," says TUTS Board President Patrick Roberge. "This summer is about bringing people back together to enjoy the collective experience of live theatre, featuring two blockbuster musicals: A fresh, irreverent love letter to Broadway with Something Rotten! and a high-octane homage to rock-and-roll featuring the hits from legendary rock group Queen in We Will Rock You. Both shows will leave audiences pulsing with energy, singing and dancing into the night."

Set in the streets of Elizabethan England, Something Rotten! is brimming with humorous witticisms, clever lyrics, and colourful song-and-dance numbers that poke fun at everything audiences adore about Broadway, with melodic and choreographic references to such famed musicals as West Side Story, South Pacific, and Les MisÃ©rables. Determined to write a hit show, playwright siblings Nick and Nigel Bottom enlist a mysterious soothsayer, who foresees they can beat Shakespeare's success by creating a brand new form of theatre... the musical! The whimsical satire will be directed by Rachel Peake, who makes her TUTS debut. A three-time Jessie Richardson Award winner, Peake has directed works for numerous theatre and opera companies, including Vancouver Opera, Citadel Theatre, Gateway Theatre and Persephone Theatre.

Set 300 years in the future, where the world is ruled by sinister leader Killer Queen, two misfits, Galileo and Scaramouche, rise up in their fight for freedom. We Will Rock You reflects the spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. Having thrilled more than 16 million audience members worldwide, the musical features over 20 hits from the band's iconic songbook including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions," and "Another One Bites the Dust." Also making her TUTS debut is We Will Rock You director Saccha Dennis , an actor and director, most recently seen on stage in the hit musical Come From Away. Dennis has toured across Canada and the U.S., including the first U.S. national tour of We Will Rock You.

TUTS will once again offer a two-show subscription pack - allowing audiences to secure their seats to both productions for one great price. On sale now through May 18, subscriptions are $90 for adults and $60 for youth ages 5-12, and include premium tickets to both productions, souvenir programs, and exchange insurance for both nights.