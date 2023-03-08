Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Some Assembly Theatre Presents THE IDENTITY BUREAU Next Month

Performances run April 28-May 2 at The Roundhouse.

Mar. 08, 2023  
THE IDENTITY BUREAU is a bold existential theatrical production that explores the importance of one's identity.

Set in the very near future, the Identity Bureau is a place that assigns identities and traits to all citizens. It's the last day citizens can make identity updates and pay fines before the big system rehaul. Meant to create calm, the Bureau creates chaos as we witness the absurdity of not simply deciding to be who we truly are.

Created by diverse Metro Vancouver youth with playwright and director Valerie Methot, and several industry professionals, this timely theatre piece stems from conversations with youth who spoke about damaging effects when their identity is disrespected. THE IDENTITY BUREAU engages and entertains with topical relevance, humour, original music, and inspiration.

Some Assembly Theatre Company is in its 23rd year of bringing together youth and industry professionals to create and produce original plays that promote awareness, dialogue, and positive social change around issues that young people face. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.



