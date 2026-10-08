SON OF A PREACHERMAN Will Return to Vancouver at The Revue Stage
Written and performed by Ins Choi, the production from the creator of KIM'S CONVENIENCE earned six Jessie Richardson Theatre Award nominations.
Pacific Theatre is bringing Ins Choi's Son of a Preacherman back to Vancouver this fall, running Tuesday, November 10 to Saturday, November 14 at The Revue Stage on Granville Island, before heading to Kamloops' Sagebrush Theatre from November 18 to 29 for the final stop of this Canadian tour. The return follows hugely successful runs in both Ottawa and Toronto.
Bursting with warmth, wit, and musical flair, Ins Choi dives into stories of faith, creativity, and growing up as the only son of the head pastor at a Korean church. This deeply personal show sits at the intersection of faith and art – a whimsical and heartfelt tribute from a Canadian theatre icon to his father, his passion, and Korean-Canadian communities.
Nominated for six Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Performance in a Comedic Lead Role, and the recipient of awards for Outstanding Original Script and Significant Artistic Achievement, Son of a Preacherman is a funny, profound, and irresistibly engaging production from the creator of Kim's Convenience.
Event Details
November 10 – 14, 2026 | The Revue Stage on Granville Island | 1601 Johnston Street
Opening Night: Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30pm
Preview Performance: November 10 at 7:30pm
Performance Times: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm
Matinee: November 14 at 2:00pm
Tickets: $30 - $50 | Available online at www.pacifictheatre.org
Creative Team
Playwright/Performer: Ins Choi
Director: Kaitlin Williams
Stage Manager: Sarah Miller
Musician/Actor: Rachel Angco
Musician/Actor: Ben Elliott
Musical Director/Musician/Actor: Haneul Yi
Production, Set, & Costume Designer: Jessica Oostergo
Lighting Designer: Jonathan Kim
Producer: Pacific Theatre
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