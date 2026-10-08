SON OF A PREACHERMAN Will Return to Vancouver at The Revue Stage

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Pacific Theatre is bringing Ins Choi's Son of a Preacherman back to Vancouver this fall, running Tuesday, November 10 to Saturday, November 14 at The Revue Stage on Granville Island, before heading to Kamloops' Sagebrush Theatre from November 18 to 29 for the final stop of this Canadian tour. The return follows hugely successful runs in both Ottawa and Toronto.

Bursting with warmth, wit, and musical flair, Ins Choi dives into stories of faith, creativity, and growing up as the only son of the head pastor at a Korean church. This deeply personal show sits at the intersection of faith and art – a whimsical and heartfelt tribute from a Canadian theatre icon to his father, his passion, and Korean-Canadian communities.

Nominated for six Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Performance in a Comedic Lead Role, and the recipient of awards for Outstanding Original Script and Significant Artistic Achievement, Son of a Preacherman is a funny, profound, and irresistibly engaging production from the creator of Kim's Convenience.

Event Details

November 10 – 14, 2026 | The Revue Stage on Granville Island | 1601 Johnston Street

Opening Night: Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30pm

Preview Performance: November 10 at 7:30pm

Performance Times: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm

Matinee: November 14 at 2:00pm

Tickets: $30 - $50 | Available online at www.pacifictheatre.org

Creative Team

Playwright/Performer: Ins Choi

Director: Kaitlin Williams

Stage Manager: Sarah Miller

Musician/Actor: Rachel Angco

Musician/Actor: Ben Elliott

Musical Director/Musician/Actor: Haneul Yi

Production, Set, & Costume Designer: Jessica Oostergo

Lighting Designer: Jonathan Kim

Producer: Pacific Theatre

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