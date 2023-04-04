Royal City Musical Theatre Presents CRAZY FOR YOU

For its 31st season Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) will present the riotously entertaining musical Crazy for You at the Massey Theatre from April 27 - May 14, 2023. A classic romantic comedy about a boy, a girl, and a theatre in need of salvation, it is full of humour, larger-than-life characters, and some of the greatest show tunes of all-time.

Adding to the excitement, RCMT is thrilled to have Vancouver's own Todd Talbot play the lead role of Bobby Child. You may know him from the hit TV series Love It or List It, Vancouver or possibly from the 90's Nickelodeon series Fifteen - but you may not know, Todd is a theatre professional for more than 20 years, a true song and dance man! "Having worked together a number of years ago at the Arts Club Theatre Company in the musicals West Side Story and White Christmas," stated Valerie Easton, director and choreographer, " I am thrilled to have Todd join the RCMT cast - so to quote George and Ira Gershwin, "Who Could Ask for Anything More."

The story in a nutshell: stage struck Bobby Child (Todd Talbot) works as a banker but has a desire to be a singer/dancer on Broadway and spends his off hours practicing dance routines. He is sent to Nevada to foreclose on a theatre and falls for Polly Baker (Rabecca Talbot), the sweet postmistress, whose father happens to own the beautiful, but decaying, Gaiety Theatre. Bobby concocts a scheme to bring together New York City Follies Girls with a cast of local rundown cowboys (with latent musical talent) to put on a show and save the theatre. But plans get complicated.

The zany yet lighthearted script is complemented with sensational tap dancing and a collection of the most beloved tunes from George and Ira Gershwin including the romantic "Someone To Watch Over Me" and "Shall We Dance", "I Can't Be Bothered Now" and the high-energy dance number, "I Got Rhythm".

RCMT is consistently recognized for presenting exceptional Broadway quality musicals over its 30-year history. This years' show will continue that tradition with the same acclaimed team of Valerie Easton as director/choreographer, and musical director, James Bryson leading an 18-piece orchestra.