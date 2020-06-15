Rio Theatre Hopes to Re-Open in July With a Focus on Movies

The Rio Theatre in Vancouver is hoping to re-open in July, according to City News 1130.

Corinne Lea, the General Manager of the Rio Theatre, says they are working to ensure social distancing guidelines are in place when they do so.

"We've measured it out, and it's about three seats in between everyone," she says. "It's a little tricky because there has to be a radius to like you can't be three seats apart and then have someone sitting right behind you. So that's going to be our challenge is trying to figure out, the metrics of it all."

"Our focus once we reopen is going to be on movies," Lea said. "It may take a while for live shows to come back so, we're going to be having some fun with with our film programming, and we're excited to share that with, with the real fans."

Read more on City News 1130.

