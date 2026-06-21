Review: NE-YO and AKON Launch Their North American Tour With a Sold-Out Show in Vancouver

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For anyone who grew up in the 2000s, the music of Ne-Yo and Akon formed part of the soundtrack to an entire generation. On June 17, the two hitmakers brought their co-headlining NIGHTS LIKE THIS tour to Rogers Arena, launching the North American leg of the 57-city world tour in Vancouver, BC. Built around nostalgia and packed with songs that dominated radio, clubs, and playlists throughout the mid-2000s, NIGHTS LIKE THIS reunited two artists whose catalogs have remained staples for more than two decades. Throughout the evening, Ne-Yo and Akon traded the spotlight while revisiting the hits that helped establish them as two of the most recognizable voices of their generation.

For Ne-Yo, this tour serves as another reminder of a career that stretches beyond his work as a performer. Since breaking through with “So Sick” in 2005, the three-time Grammy Award winner has released a long list of hits including “Because of You,” “Closer,” “Miss Independent,” and “Mad.” Alongside his success as a recording artist, he has also built an equally impressive reputation as a songwriter, contributing to songs for artists such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, and Mario. With more than twenty years in the industry, Ne-Yo has established himself as one of modern R&B’s most prominent hitmakers.

Akon first gained international recognition with his 2004 debut album Trouble, which introduced listeners to songs such as “Locked Up” and “Lonely.” His blend of R&B, hip hop, and African influences helped shape the sound of mid-2000s radio, leading to hits including “Smack That,” “Don’t Matter,” “I Wanna Love You,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).” Beyond his own success, Akon played an important role behind the scenes, helping launch the careers of artists such as Lady Gaga and T-Pain through his record labels. With both artists responsible for countless songs that shaped an era, NIGHTS LIKE THIS promised an evening built on familiar songs and plenty of nostalgia.

Before either headliner appeared on stage, the atmosphere inside Rogers Arena already felt like a celebration of the 2000s. A pre-show DJ warmed up the sold-out crowd with familiar hits from artists of the same era, turning the arena into an early-2000s dance party long before the main event began. More than simply playing music, the DJ kept fans engaged throughout the wait and set the tone for an evening built on nostalgia.

The show itself opened with a cinematic, secret agent-inspired video accompanied by thunderous live instrumentation that immediately grabbed the audience’s attention. Ne-Yo emerged first in a white suit and signature fedora, launching into the crowd favourites including “Miss Independent” and “Because of You.” From the opening moments, it became clear that the songs that made both artists household names have lost none of their appeal. Nearly every chorus inside Rogers Arena was met with enthusiastic singalongs from fans who had grown up with these songs.

One of the greatest strengths of the NIGHTS LIKE THIS tour was its musicianship. Rather than relying solely on backing tracks, the production featured a full live band that extended beyond the standard rhythm section. Trumpet, tenor saxophone, trombone, violins, and cello added depth to the arrangements, giving familiar songs a fresh energy. Equally enjoyable was watching the musicians themselves fully embrace the performance, dancing and interacting with one another throughout the evening.

Both artists were supported by background vocalists and dancers, but the visual elements never overshadowed the music. Ne-Yo’s segments leaned more heavily on elegant staging and choreography, including impressive aerial performances that added a theatrical element to songs such as “Sexy Love.” Akon’s sets, meanwhile, focused on crowd interaction and high energy. Pyrotechnics, backup dancers, and appearances by internationally renowned dancers Les Twins elevated his performance and frequently brought the audience to its feet.

Although both artists received strong reactions, Akon seemed to draw some of the loudest responses of the night. Songs such as “Smack That,” “Dangerous,” “Don’t Matter,” and “Lonely” generated singalongs, with the crowd even breaking into chants of his name between songs. His ability to feed off the audience’s energy became one of the highlights of the evening.

One particularly enjoyable section saw Ne-Yo and Akon revisit songs they helped create for other artists. While many fans know them primarily as performers, this segment served as a reminder of their influence behind the scenes. Hearing snippets of songs associated with artists such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga highlighted the impact both men have had on popular music beyond their own discographies.

One of the evening's highlights was hearing Ne-Yo's vocals live. Songs including “So Sick,” “Mad,” and “Closer” showcased the smooth delivery that has defined his career, while his introduction of his background vocalists allowed them an opportunity to shine as well. He also offered his fans a preview of his upcoming country-inspired album, introducing a new side of his artistry while seamlessly blending it into the rest of the evening.

If there was one area where the production occasionally struggled, it was the pacing between certain segments. A few longer pauses and dark transitions briefly interrupted the momentum and left the audience wondering what was coming next. Fortunately, those moments were minor and did little to dampen the excitement inside Rogers Arena.

By the time both artists reunited for the finale, complete with confetti and one final burst of energy, NIGHTS LIKE THIS had accomplished exactly what it set out to do. For one night, Rogers Arena became a celebration of the music so many people grew up with, proving that these songs still carry the same joy and nostalgia they did twenty years ago.

Before touring North America, NE-YO and AKON brought the NIGHTS LIKE THIS tour to the EU/UK in April and May.

NE-YO & AKON’s NIGHTS LIKE THIS 2026 North American Tour dates are as followed:

Wed Jun 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Jun 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Tue Jun 23 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Jun 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jun 27 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Fri Jul 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 12 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Tue Jul 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 17 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jul 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Jul 24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jul 26 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Tue Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 29 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 01 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug 04 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed Aug 05 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 07 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Sat Aug 08 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Tue Aug 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 21 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

NE-YO and AKON brought their NIGHTS LIKE THIS Tour to Rogers Arena on June 17, 2026 in Vancouver, BC. Following the opening night of the North American leg, the tour continued to Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB on June 19 before heading to the Scotiabank Sattledome in Calgary, AB on June 20. For more information about NE-YO, AKON, and the NIGHTS LIKE THIS Tour, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Ne-Yo and Akon 2026

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