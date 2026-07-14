Review: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Strengthens a Beloved Classic

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More than 35 years after Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID premiered in theatres, the beloved animated classic continues to capture the imagination of audiences across generations. Following the success of the 1989 film, the story made the leap to Broadway in 2008, where it found new life as a stage musical that has since toured internationally and become a favourite among regional theatre companies.

A Vancouver summer tradition since 1940, Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has spent more than eight decades welcoming audiences to Stanley Park for evenings of live musical theatre beneath the summer sky. This season, Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID joins Sister Act as part of the company's 2026 summer season, inviting audiences beneath the sea for another summer of outdoor theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Nicol Spinola, Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID runs through August 22 at the Malkin Bowl. While audiences will recognize Alan Menken's beloved score, including "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," and "Kiss the Girl," the stage adaptation also builds upon the original film, adding new layers to Ariel's journey and the relationships that shape it.

Angus Silva as Flounder and Madison Simms as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Photo by Emily Cooper

With the stage hidden behind the curtain and the orchestra ready, Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID wastes little time drawing audiences into its underwater world. Before the story begins, the orchestra performs a lively medley featuring "Kiss the Girl," "Under the Sea," and "Part of Your World," creating an exciting introduction before Ariel makes her first appearance. Instead of immediately revealing the kingdom of Atlantica behind the curtain, the production wisely introduces Ariel on an otherwise empty stage, allowing the audience to focus solely on her before the underwater world gradually comes to life. The opening builds anticipation while highlighting one of the production's greatest technical strengths: its sound design. Outdoor musicals often face the challenge of balancing a live orchestra with performers on stage, but every lyric and line of dialogue remained clear throughout the evening, making this one of the best-sounding TUTS productions in recent years.

Simms proves to be an excellent choice for Ariel, capturing both the character's adventurous spirit and youthful curiosity while handling the demanding vocal score with ease. She strikes a convincing balance between Ariel's determination and vulnerability, making it easy to understand why she is willing to risk everything for a chance to explore the world beyond the sea. Her warm, expressive vocals shine throughout the production, particularly during the show's quieter moments, while her playful personality makes Ariel's sense of adventure feel genuine and engaging. Opposite her, Pier Francesco Marchi grows into the role of Prince Eric as the evening progresses. His chemistry with Simms becomes increasingly natural, with the quartet "If Only" standing out as one of his strongest vocal moments.

Madison Simms, Dalton Nelson, Cecilly Day, and Twyla Raffé-Devine in The Little Mermaid. Photo by Emily Cooper

Among the supporting cast, Janelle Reid nearly steals the show as Sebastian. Whether leading “Under the Sea” or “Kiss the Girl,” she brings an infectious energy that is difficult to look away from. Her charismatic stage presence combined with powerful vocals and well-placed vocal growls, earned one of the loudest audience reactions of opening night. Tanner Zerr delivers a commanding King Triton, bringing both authority and warmth to Ariel’s father, while Cecilly Day embraces Ursula’s wicked sense of humour without pushing the character into territory that feels overly frightening for younger audience members. Her performance of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” is one of the musical’s standout numbers, striking the perfect balance between sinister and playful.

The supporting cast adds even more personality to the production. Sophie McKenzie leans fully into Scuttle’s wonderfully chaotic nature, complete with an eccentric accent that somehow makes the character even more entertaining. The Mersisters, Madison Raybould, Zoë Chow, Camille Griffiths, Kadia Kindersley, Lexi Limin, and Amanda Spinosa, share excellent chemistry and deliver many of the show's funniest moments. Their performance of “She’s in Love,” alongside Angus Silva’s lovable Flounder, is one of the evening’s highlights, giving each performer a chance to showcase both strong vocals and playful comedic timing.

Janelle Reid as Sebastian and Tanner Zerr as King Triton in The Little Mermaid. Photo by Emily Cooper

What surprised me most about this production was how much attention it gives to the story itself. Rather than simply recreating the animated film on stage, the musical spends more time exploring why its central conflicts exist. By expanding on the relationship between Ursula and King Triton, the adaptation provides greater context for Ursula’s motivations and tension between the siblings, making the conflict feel more meaningful. The added backstory also strengthens Ariel’s journey, while themes of prejudice and loss become more pronounced through King Triton’s distrust of humans following the death of Ariel’s mother. Even after growing up with the animated film, I found myself appreciating how much more complete the musical’s version of the story felt.

The production is not without a few minor shortcomings. "Part of Your World" is beautifully sung by Simms and remains one of the musical's emotional centrepieces, though the staging surrounding the number feels more understated than expected. Given its importance to both the story and the score, the moment would have benefited from a greater sense of spectacle. There are also a few instances later in the production where the transition between the underwater and human worlds becomes difficult to distinguish. Similarly, Ariel's singing after surrendering her voice to Ursula occasionally creates uncertainty about whether these moments are intended to represent her internal thoughts or the action unfolding on stage. The finale also moves at a brisk pace, although condensing a feature-length animated film into a stage musical naturally requires a few compromises.

Cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid. Photo by Emily Cooper

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID has always been a story audiences return to, but Theatre Under the Stars proves there is still something new to discover beneath the sea. While the familiar songs and memorable characters remain at the heart of the production, the expanded backstory gives the musical an added layer that the animated film never fully explored. The result is an adaptation that feels both familiar and fresh, while giving audiences an even deeper appreciation for Ariel's journey.

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID presented by Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) plays at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver, BC through August 22, 2026, alternating performances with SISTER ACT as part of TUTS' 2026 summer season. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Emily Cooper