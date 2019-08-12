Realwheels Theatre Announces National Call For Playwright-in-Residence

Award-winning Realwheels Theatre announces a national call for submissions for a playwright who lives with disability to participate in a residency beginning in 2020.

Through an open application process, Realwheels invites submissions for new, English language, theatre-based projects at various stages of development from emerging to mid-career playwrights in Canada who live with disability. The selected playwright, who will be announced in December 2019, will receive a flexible package of supports customizable to their needs including dramaturgical support, workshop space, access to professional actors, disability accommodation, and a financial reward of $7000. The selected playwright will also participate in Realwheels' programming over a period of nine months. Two encouragement awards of $250 will also be announced.

"We're excited by the opportunity to further the creative capacity of the disability community," says Realwheels' Artistic Director, Rena Cohen. "Plays written by individuals with disabilities are still largely absent from cultural platforms. A key strategy toward achieving equity lies in actively supporting the cultivation of stories rooted in the disability experience. We're proud to be creating structures that nurture playwrights with disabilities to tell their own stories!"

Emerging to mid-career playwrights across Canada are invited to submit a package that includes a cover letter, a short biography, a synopsis of their work in progress, and a sample of their best writing. Packages must be submitted online at realwheels.ca/playwright-in-residence. All submissions must be received between September 15 and 30, 2019.

Further details and instructions can be found at realwheels.ca/playwright-in-residence.





