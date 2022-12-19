Preview: JURASSIC WORLD: LIVE TOUR will Roam Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum in 2023!
An experience you don't want to miss!
Imagine being brought into a world surrounded by captivating scenery with life-like dinosaurs while watching a thrilling story unfold. With its amazing stunts, film-accurate life sized dinosaurs, and Gyrospheres rolling about, JURASSIC WORLD: LIVE TOUR is guaranteed to give you an experience you will never forget!
The Canadian premiere of JURASSIC WORLD: LIVE TOUR will make its way to Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver for 2 weekends in 2023. From May 19th to 21st and May 26th to 28th, this family-friendly show will showcase an unforgettable live experience from the Jurassic World franchise. The popular Velociraptor Blue and 40ft Tyrannosaurus Rex will be in attendance along with more than 24 other dinosaurs seen in the films. Bumpy, the friendly dinosaur from Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also be present.
The show will feature a unique storyline that will have you on the edge of your seat! As you are taken into the greenery of Isla Nublar, you will be joining a team of scientists on a mission to save a dinosaur from danger. The mission will not be an easy one involving many twists and turns. Being along for the ride will be worth your while as the show will be guaranteed to "make memories that will last another 65 million years!"
Along with the main event, there will also be a Pre-show Experience for all attendees of the show. One hour before showtime, all audience members will be invited to come take a close look at some of the dinosaurs, vehicles, and Gyrospheres used in the show. Additionally, there will also be some photo-ops including one with the fan-favorite dinosaur, Bumpy.
JURASSIC WORLD: LIVE TOUR will make its Canadian debut at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver for 2 weekends in May 2023. Sign up to be a preferred guest at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com to get exclusive access to an advance pre-sale code to purchase tickets early and get the best seats available before ticket sales officially commence on Tuesday December 20th. For more information on dates, showtimes, and ticket prices, visit the link below!
Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment
December 19, 2022
