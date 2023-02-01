Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pi Provocateurs Presents BLACK SPACE JAM At Biltmore Cabaret, March 3

BSJ was created to enhanceÂ the visibility of youth of African descent within the local arts and cultureÂ community.

Feb. 01, 2023 Â 
Pi Provocateurs Presents BLACK SPACE JAM At Biltmore Cabaret, March 3

Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, will present Black Space Jam - an evening of multidisciplinary art - on Friday, March 3 at the Biltmore Cabaret.

Produced by Black Space Media/Afro Van Connect, Black Space Jam (BSJ) is a live performance showcase that provides local and International Artists of African descent a platform to share and promote their artwork. This showcase intentionally amplifies, celebrates, and centers Black creatives and the Black Experience. BSJ was created to enhance the visibility of youth of African descent within the local arts and culture community. This platform was made by artists for artists to create opportunities for skill cultivation and brand promotion.

The theme of the night is cultural renaissance. Featuring dance, spoken word, stand-up comedy, music and a live DJ, BSJ offers attendees a cultural experience and spectrum of Black art. The event will also host various culturally relevant vendors selling their locally made goods. Each artist will perform 20 minute sets from 8pm to 11pm with time between sets for artists, vendors, and audience members to mingle with one another.

The lineup for Black Space Jam includes the following artists:

Shayna Jones (spoken word/poetry)

Shayna is an award-winning professional performance artist specializing in the Traditional Oral Storytelling of African and Afro-Diasporic Folklore. As a professionally trained actor, vocalist and fine mover, Shayna has performed for audiences across Canada. As a folklorist, Shayna combines her passion for live performance with the in-depth study of Afrocentric Folk History, Folklore, and Contemporary Experience.

DJ Bazenga (music)

Bazenga, an international DJ and Curator based in Vancouver, B.C., uses music to create infectious playlists, dance grooves, and a feel-good atmosphere.

Brotha Jason (dance)

Jason Bempong, also known as Brotha Jason, is a multidisciplinary artist "manifesting through many mediums" through dance, fashion, graphic design, animation, acting, and modelling. While juggling these art forms, Bempong spends most of his time focusing on Sleepless Mindz, his art and fashion brand, dance and dance battles, and acting. Sleepless Mindz combines major influences from Bempong's childhood - primarily 90s cartoons like Rugrats and Ninja Turtles and anime like Dragon Ball Z, but also elements from the 80s, 90s, early 2000s, and his Ghanaian heritage.

Mufaro Mbudzi (stand-up comedy)

Mufaro is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who has been featured at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, comedy clubs across Canada, and as an MC for music and concerts. He has self-produced two comedy specials and has gained great popularity in Vancouver where he now hosts his own comedy show, "Scheduled Meditation", bringing together comics and audiences of notable diversity in an intimate environment.

ebonEmpress (music)

ebonEmpress (aka Dae Shields) is the founder and Executive Director of Afro Van Connect Society, a community advocate, musician, MC, designer, and curator. Under her stage name, she blends hip hop, neo-soul and R&B, and shares her lived experience as a woman of African descent, spreading a message of unity and acceptance. She is committed to spreading awareness about the injustice faced by African communities and showcasing the impact people of African descent have on Canadian and global cultures.

KOR (music)

KOR (aka Osmoses x) is a community activist, artist, director, writer, designer, cultural curator, co-founder of Afro Van Connect, and Executive Director of Black Space Media. KOR's art and music reflects his African descent culture and heritage. Fusing elements of hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat and soul, KOR uses his art to promote African descent culture and messages of empowerment, love, unity, and equality.

For more information visit www.pitheatre.com.




Chor Leoni Bids Farewell to the Winter With Top Of The Charts Concert POPCAPELLA III Photo
Chor Leoni Bids Farewell to the Winter With Top Of The Charts Concert POPCAPELLA III
Chor Leoni brings a jolt of energy to the tail end of winter with PopCappella III, on stage at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St), March 3 at 8pm and March 4 at 5pm and 8pm. Audiences will be dancing away the winter blues at this top of the charts concert featuring hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel.
16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival Honours Cultural Exchange Of Worlds Indigenous Communit Photo
16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival Honours Cultural Exchange Of World's Indigenous Communities
Dancers of Damelahamid will host the 16th annual Coastal Dance Festival, honouring Indigenous stories, song, and dance from the Northwest Coast, Canada and around the world, March 2-5, 2023 at the Anvil Centre (777 Columbia Street) in New Westminster.
WAIT UNTIL DARK to be Presented at Metro Theatre in February Photo
WAIT UNTIL DARK to be Presented at Metro Theatre in February
Metro Theatre will present Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott, directed by Don Briard,Â Thursday to Saturday, February 17 to March 05, 2023.
Touchstone Theatre Presents THE WRONG BASHIR in March Photo
Touchstone Theatre Presents THE WRONG BASHIR in March
In March 2023, The Wrong Bashir by Ismaili playwright Zahida Rahemtulla hits the Firehall Arts Centre stage.

More Hot Stories For You


Carousel Theatre's OZ Takes Audiences Down A Reimagined Yellow Brick RoadCarousel Theatre's OZ Takes Audiences Down A Reimagined Yellow Brick Road
February 1, 2023

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP), in partnership with Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People, presents the Canadian premiere of Oz, at Granville Island's Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St), from March 1-26, 2023.
Pi Provocateurs Presents BLACK SPACE JAM At Biltmore Cabaret, March 3Pi Provocateurs Presents BLACK SPACE JAM At Biltmore Cabaret, March 3
February 1, 2023

Pi Theatre, asÂ part of its Provocateurs Series, willÂ present Black Space Jam â€“ anÂ evening of multidisciplinary art â€“ on Friday, March 3 at the Biltmore Cabaret.
Chor Leoni Bids Farewell to the Winter With Top Of The Charts Concert POPCAPELLA IIIChor Leoni Bids Farewell to the Winter With Top Of The Charts Concert POPCAPELLA III
February 1, 2023

Chor Leoni brings a jolt of energy to the tail end of winter with PopCappella III, on stage at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St), March 3 at 8pm and March 4 at 5pm and 8pm. Audiences will be dancing away the winter blues at this top of the charts concert featuring hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel.
16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival Honours Cultural Exchange Of World's Indigenous Communities16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival Honours Cultural Exchange Of World's Indigenous Communities
January 31, 2023

Dancers of Damelahamid will host the 16th annual Coastal Dance Festival, honouring Indigenous stories, song, and dance from the Northwest Coast, Canada and around the world, March 2-5, 2023 at the Anvil Centre (777 Columbia Street) in New Westminster.
WAIT UNTIL DARK to be Presented at Metro Theatre in FebruaryWAIT UNTIL DARK to be Presented at Metro Theatre in February
January 30, 2023

Metro Theatre will present Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott, directed by Don Briard,Â Thursday to Saturday, February 17 to March 05, 2023.
share