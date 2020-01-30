PARIS! THE SHOW Celebrates The Best Of Post-WWII French Musical Répertoire

Following the success of Piaf! The Show starring the internationally acclaimed Anne Carrere - which wowed Royal Theatre audiences in March 2019 - producer/creator Gil Marsalla delivers a sensational new show to Victoria, bringing us the best repertoire of French music in the world!

Paris! The Show is a spectacular evening of music and dance, and a vibrant tribute to the greatest French songs of the post-WWII era. It beautifully captures the essence and charm of Paris for the whole world to enjoy. An exceptional cast, spectacular live band, original storyline and scenic design transport audiences from Montmartre to the stages of the celebrated Parisian cabarets of the time. The show features some of the greatest and best-loved songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, Josephine Baker, Maurice Chevalier, Lucienne Boyer, Charles Trenet, Yves Montand and others.

A star-studded French cast brings the music and era to life. It features Anne Carrere (Piaf! The Show), Stéphanie Impoco (Roméo & Juliette), and Jules Grison (Formidable! Aznavour). The touring company also includes dancers Karine Soucheire and Jeff Dubourg, and musicians Philippe Villa (musical director, piano), Guy Giuliano (accordion), Laurent Sarrien (percussion), and Daniel Fabriquant (double bass).

The story follows Françoise (Stéphanie Impoco), a small town girl who dreams of moving to Paris to become a famous artist. On her journey to success, she becomes friends with Edith Piaf (Anne Carrere) and falls in love with a bohemian painter living in the Pigalle quarter of Paris, Charles Aznavour (Jules Grison). Romance blossoms in a city where love conquers all.

Tickets: $63.50 - $73.50 | https://www.rmts.bc.ca/ | 250-386-6121 | 1-888-717-6121





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You