Music By The Sea Presents a Couch Concert of Classical and Jazz Music, Live Streamed From the Victoria International Marina

This is a 90-minute program of music that you can enjoy while relaxing at home.

Welcome Music by the Sea to your living room on Sunday, August 30, 2020, for a live streamed concert featuring 10 virtuoso artists from across Canada. The musicians form a classical quintet and a jazz quintet for a varied 90-minute program of music that you can enjoy while relaxing at home.

The Music by the Sea jazz quintet features Vancouver-based artists Mike Allen, "the country's top jazz saxophonist" (Ottawa Citizen), Juno award winning drummer Buff Allen, guitarist/composer Jared Burrows, bassist Russ Botten, and Steinway Artist John Stetch, a 6-time Juno nominee who pushes the edges of his jazz and classical training to fuse melodies from all around the world.

The musicians that form the Music by the Sea classical quintet hail from Toronto, Vancouver, and Victoria. They are Vancouver Symphony pianist Rosemary O'Connor, violinist Mary Sokol, and double bassist David Brown, with Victoria Symphony cellist Hannah Craig, and multi Grammy nominated violist Steven Dann. They will perform the five movements of Schubert's Trout Quintet (Piano Quintet in A major).

Two stages in the Victoria International Marina are separated by Music by the Sea's Steinway concert grand piano; the only instrument shared by both quintets. As all the musicians remain in place throughout the concert, each quintet is a live audience for the other, adding to the ambiance and to the enjoyment of the online audience as well as the performers.

The concert will be live streamed at 7:30pm, August 30, 2020, on Facebook/MusicByTheSea/ and www.musicbythesea.ca Online viewing is free with an option to Pay What You Want. All monies raised will be shared equally among the artists.

Music by the Sea's live streamed concerts are sponsored and supported by the Victoria International Marina, PK Sound, and Darcy Beck Productions.

Since 2006, the annual Music by the Sea Festival has gathered professional musicians from around the globe in Bamfield, a speck on the map of Vancouver Island, to make music surrounded by boundless nature. In addition, the MBTS Fellowship Artist Mentorship program invites some of the most promising young emerging artists from around the world to participate in a transformational residency of intensive chamber music studies. The music residency of emerging and professional artists culminates in a series of summer concerts that attract a growing number of adventurous music lovers to the beautiful Rix Centre for Ocean Discoveries on the edge of the Pacific. 2020 is the 15th season of Music by the Sea, which has been temporarily restructured due to Covid-19. Music by the Sea looks forward to a return to Bamfield for Music by the Sea 2021.

Full information about Music by the Sea and on-demand access to online concerts can be found at www.musicbythesea.ca.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You