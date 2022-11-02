Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mitch and Murray Productions Kicks Off Its 10th Anniversary With The World Premiere Of INSTANTANEOUS BLUE

Performances run Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island.

Nov. 02, 2022  
Mitch and Murray Productions launches its 2022-2023 season, which marks the company's ten-year anniversary, with the world premiere of Instantaneous Blue from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island.

The play follows Edward and Sara as they navigate the journey of welcoming their first child into life while shepherding Edward's declining parents out of it. Their relationship frays as they maneuver the endless challenges of a disease that is God-like in its mysterious ways. Caught between the worlds of assembling IKEA baby cribs and visiting gerontologists, between finding time for sex and searching the city for a lost mother, and between navigating professional obligations and familial disaster, Sara and Edward are pushed to the emotional brink. Will they or won't they make it through this?

Instantaneous Blue, a semi-autobiographical portrait of a family's struggle with dementia, is Aaron Craven's first full-length play. Both his parents simultaneously fell into decline with dementia and Alzheimer's. His experience as a member of the "sandwich generation" - a generation of middle-aged people who raise children while parenting their parents - along with his experience as a curator of plays and advocacy work in the world of dementia was the catalyst for creating this new work.

"The actress Carrie Fisher once said, 'Take your broken heart and turn it into art'. I guess I listened," says Craven. "This play was written to give voice to those living the dementia journey and to take the experience out of the shameful shadows and into the dignified light. There will be some laughs, some tears, and hopefully some shared catharsis."

A script that is written from the heart, Instantaneous Blue is Mitch and Murray Productions' first original Canadian work.




Mitch and Murray Productions Kicks Off Its 10th Anniversary With The World Premiere Of INSTANTANEOUS BLUE
