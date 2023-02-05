Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Metro Theatre Vancouver to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This Month

The production is on stage February 18 - March 5, 2023.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Metro Theatre Vancouver will present the masterfully constructed thriller WAiT UNTiL DARK, written by Frederick Knott and directed by Don Briard. On stage February 18 - March 5, 2023.

Director Don Briard had this to say about the play: "WAIT UNTIL DARK has demonstrated enduring popularity for more than fifty years. The movie adaptation, starring Audrey Hepburn remains popular with film aficionados today. It was ground-breaking by making its central character, Susy Hendrix, a blind woman.

Unlike most plots on stage and in movies of the time, Susy is not just a victim waiting for rescue by the leading man. Susy demonstrates courage, intelligence, and ingenuity as she struggles to protect her husband and outwit and overcome a vicious killer. Following Susy's harrowing battle promises a fully immersive theatre experience as it builds toward an electrifying breath-stopping final scene."

Evenings at 8 pm or Matinees at 2 pm

February 18 - March 5

TICKETS: $31.50 Senior/Student or $34.50 Adult (plus GST) can be reserved by calling the Box Office 604 266 7191 or Purchase Tickets online or email tickets@metrotheatre.com




