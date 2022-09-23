Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metro Theatre Vancouver To Present ROUND AND ROUND THE GARDEN, October 1 â€“ October 16

Sep. 23, 2022 Â 

Metro Theatre Vancouver will open its 59th Season, in our 60th Jubilee Year, with Alan Ayckbourn's comedy Round and Round The Garden directed by Catherine Morrison on stage Oct 1 - Oct 16, 2022.

A family weekend provides the context for this wild and crazy play: at the outset Annie is planning a dirty weekend with her brother-in-law Norman, and calls upon another sister and brother-in-law to come and care for their aged mother.

They all end up staying together, joined by a neighbour, Tom, who fancies Annie, and the relationships become confused and chaotic, muddled with the wildness of Norman's character fueled by alcohol.

Please RSVP by emailing tickets@metrotheatre.com or calling 604 266 7191 with the code TANGLE so we can save your seats.

