Metro Theatre Vancouver To Present ROUND AND ROUND THE GARDEN, October 1 â€“ October 16

Metro Theatre Vancouver will open its 59th Season, in our 60th Jubilee Year, with Alan Ayckbourn's comedy Round and Round The Garden directed by Catherine Morrison on stage Oct 1 - Oct 16, 2022.

A family weekend provides the context for this wild and crazy play: at the outset Annie is planning a dirty weekend with her brother-in-law Norman, and calls upon another sister and brother-in-law to come and care for their aged mother.

They all end up staying together, joined by a neighbour, Tom, who fancies Annie, and the relationships become confused and chaotic, muddled with the wildness of Norman's character fueled by alcohol.

Please RSVP by emailing tickets@metrotheatre.com or calling 604 266 7191 with the code TANGLE so we can save your seats.