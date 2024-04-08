MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS Announced At Metro Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Metro Theatre has announced that Moonlight and Magnolias, directed by Catherine Morrison and written by Ron Hutchinson is coming to the Metro Theatre from April 26-May 18, 2024.

Picture this: the iconic David O. Selznick, knee-deep into the filming of 'Gone With the Wind', suddenly realizes the script is a disaster and the director he hired is clueless. With just five days to salvage the production before it shuts down, David hastily replaces them and restarts the shoot.

Enter a fresh-faced film director, still wrapping up 'The Wizard of Oz', and a renowned screenwriter. The three of them embark on a whirlwind week-long journey to wrangle Margaret Mitchell's mammoth 1,037-page novel into a coherent screenplay. Their solution? Acting out the roles of Scarlett, Rhett Butler, Prissy, and the gang themselves! It's a side-splitting spectacle you won't forget!

Be transported back to the glitz and glamor of 1939 Hollywood, where you'll bear witness to the birth of a cinematic legend in the Metro's clever rendition of this re-enactment of film history.

Tickets and Information:

Tickets for "Moonlight & Magnolias" are now available for purchase on the Metro Theatre's website: tickets.metrotheatre.com, as well as at the box office.