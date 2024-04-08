MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS Announced At Metro Theatre

Returning to the Metro Theatre from April 26-May 18, 2024.
Picture this: the iconic David O. Selznick, knee-deep into the filming of 'Gone With the Wind', suddenly realizes the script is a disaster and the director he hired is clueless. With just five days to salvage the production before it shuts down, David hastily replaces them and restarts the shoot.
Enter a fresh-faced film director, still wrapping up 'The Wizard of Oz', and a renowned screenwriter. The three of them embark on a whirlwind week-long journey to wrangle Margaret Mitchell's mammoth 1,037-page novel into a coherent screenplay. Their solution? Acting out the roles of Scarlett, Rhett Butler, Prissy, and the gang themselves! It's a side-splitting spectacle you won't forget!
Be transported back to the glitz and glamor of 1939 Hollywood, where you'll bear witness to the birth of a cinematic legend in the Metro's clever rendition of this re-enactment of film history.
Tickets for "Moonlight & Magnolias" are now available for purchase on the Metro Theatre's website: tickets.metrotheatre.com, as well as at the box office.
