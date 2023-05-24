JULIUS CAESAR to be Presented as Part of Bard On The Beach's 34th Season

Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival is continuing its 34th Season in Vanier Park with the politically charged tragedy of Click Here running from June 15 to September 23 in repertoire with As You Like It. Cherissa Richards (Harlem Duet) returns to direct this fascinating drama, on the BMO Mainstage for the first time in the company's history.

Shakespeare's riveting drama tells the story of the leader Julius Caesar, who is murdered by those he trusts - a murder that his closest ally, Mark Antony, is unable to stop. This timeless story, in a modern-day setting, is about the human drive to get and hold on to power - and how order and good government can turn to chaos when personal ambition is unchecked. Julius Caesar is powerfully connected to our world's political landscape, with its fractured integrity, and it raises profound questions for us all.

"This will be the second time that Bard presents Julius Caesar following the 2007 production on our Howard Family Stage," says Christopher Gaze, Bard on the Beach Artistic Director. "Audiences will remember the incredible directorial work of Cherissa Richards from last year's production of Harlem Duet. We are thrilled to have her return and present this contemporary portrayal of Caesar and his fellow citizens."

"For me, Julius Caesar is a story of relationships, conflict and moral values, making it a perfect counterpart for today's global political landscape," says director Cherissa Richards. "We have placed this adaptation in the modern day and assembled an incredible cast and design team who bring the audience into the action. With the assistance of our dramaturg Stephen Drover, we have devised an adaptation that tells the compelling story of these individuals and how their actions turn the wheel of fortune."

Julius Caesar cast members include Henry Beasley, Scott Bellis, Sharon Crandall, Oscar Derkx, Ben Elliott, Olivia Hutt, Alexandra Lainfiesta, Jennifer Lines, Matthew MacDonald-Bain, Andrew McNee, Naomi Ngebulana, Evan Rein, Chelsea Rose, Emma Slipp, Marco Walker-Ng, Andrew Wheeler, and Sally Zori. Understudies for Julius Caesar are Jennifer Copping, Andrew Cownden, and Matthew Ip-Shaw.

Set Designer Pam Johnson has created a modern-day set with antiquity juxtaposed with modern technology, including screens with imagery by video designer Candelario Andrade to shape the modern-day story. Costume Designer Jessica Oostergo focuses on contemporary design, where colour and shape design the world of Julius Caesar and the conspirators. Sound Designer Kate Delorme immerse the audience in the story using omnipresent sound to situate the audience in the action. Stephen Drover adapted the work for Bard's stage.

Additional members of Julius Caesar's production team include Gerald King (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Purvis (Choreographer/Fight Director), Melanie Yeats (Intimacy Director) and Alison Matthews (Head Voice & Text Coach). They are supported by Joanne P.B. Smith (Production Stage Manager), Jennifer Stewart (Assistant Stage Manager) and Yuting Yue (Apprentice Stage Manager).

Ticket prices for all regular play performances start at $30 CAD and are available now. Early booking is recommended for best seat selection, as many performances sell out in advance. The full performance schedule and event details are on the Bard website at Click Here. To book tickets, Click Here through the Bard website or call the Bard Box Office at 604-739-0559 or (toll free) 1-877-739-0559.