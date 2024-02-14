First Impressions Theatre To Present NOISES OFF At Metro Theatre

Metro Theatre has announced that Noises Off with First Impressions Theatre is coming to the Metro Theatre from March 15-31, 2024.

The Metro Theatre unveils "Noises Off" by Michael Frayn, with First Impressions Theatre - a comedic farce that promises laughter, chaos, and loads of fun! "Noises Off" is coming to the Metro Theatre's stage from March 16th to March 31st, 2024. As a prelude, an exclusive discounted preview performance will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2024.

Called the funniest farce ever written, Michael Frayn's, Noises Off is a play within a play. A hapless director, a cast of actors stumbling through their parts, a backstage crew trying to keep it all from falling apart and several "showmance" love triangles make this a fast-paced and acrobatic theatrical circus.

Directed by Claude André Giroux and Set Design by Nicholas Boughen, the superb cast includes Ryan Crocker, Tiffany Bishop, Matthew Ip Shaw, Veronica Bonderud, Charity Principe, Jonathon Connelly, Leigh Richards Stewart, Elijah Bamberry, Peter Robbins, Rebecca MacDonald, as well as many plates of sardines. Our Stage Manager is Janice Howell. This much-loved escapade about the making of a play and all the characters who inhabit the production has been held as the best example of a farce anywhere in the world.

Ticket and Information:

Tickets for "Noises Off" are now available for purchase on the Metro Theatre's website: tickets.metrotheatre.com, as well as at the box office. Don't miss this chance to be entertained and enjoy this comedy farce at Metro Theatre.

Metro Theatre: A Legacy of Excellence: Celebrating over 60 years as a Vancouver staple, Metro Theatre has been a developing ground for actors, technical personnel, designers, and all types of theatre professionals. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Theatre remains committed to uniting the community through live theatre. This season, the theatre aims to rekindle the magic of the stage, offering audiences an opportunity to rediscover the charm of traditional theatre and delightful performances.

For more information about "Noises Off", a co-production with First Impressions Theatre at Metro Theatre, please visit www.metrotheatre.com or contact Metro's box office at 604-266 7191.