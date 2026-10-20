EQUUS to Return to Vancouver for Six-Performance Engagement

NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Skycorner & Tygerish spearhead a collective of Vancouver artists to mount Peter Shaffer's searing modern classic for an exclusive six-performance engagement at Performance Works on Granville Island, November 18-22, 2026.

More than two decades after Equus enthralled Vancouver and swept six major categories at the 2004 Jessie Awards, a formidable troop of homegrown artists has converged around Shaffer's landmark work-uniting their respective disciplines to return it to the city and confront a new generation with its still-unsettled provocations. The production will feature multi casting, plus immersive staging & multimedia audio-visual elements to heighten audience connection to the material while showcasing the talent of the entire creative team.

SYNOPSIS: Southern England. 1973. Alan Strang, 17, has blinded six horses. Psychiatrist Martin Dysart is tasked with discovering why. But the deeper Dysart pursues an answer, the further this case draws him beyond the boy-and the reach of diagnosis itself. Equus thrusts its audience into the examination room, where psychological experience takes physical form. Memories materialize, encounters erupt, and past and present are scrutinized in equal measure.

Written in 1973, Equus captures a society only half a century removed from our own-inviting comparison between what has changed and what may remain. The lines of social acceptance have shifted considerably since Shaffer wrote the play. Our impulse to draw them has proved harder to shake.

Living as a gay man in postwar Britain, Shaffer was no stranger to the dogma behind such judgments. Equus tests that impulse on both sides of the doctor-patient divide. What must we destroy in the name of 'normal'-and might what we sacrifice be just as human, just as vital, as what remains?

Such material has drawn some of theatre's most distinguished artists and companies to Equus for more than half a century. A fixture of both Broadway and the West End, its Broadway debut won Tonys for Best Play and Best Direction, with the role of Dysart passing through the hands of Sir Anthony Hopkins, Anthony Perkins and Richard Burton. Peter Firth originated Alan Strang on Broadway; more than three decades later, Daniel Radcliffe inherited the role in the famed 2008 revival.

Part of that allure lies in material that has never made itself comfortable. Equus has never been a stranger to controversy-and time has done little to tame it. Among its most notorious elements is its use of onstage nudity, a detail that continues to provoke an immediate reaction even in an age when virtually any image is available at the touch of a screen.

For Blake Williams, who takes on the dual capacity of playing Alan Strang while also producing the revival, the persistence of that reaction has become a fascination in itself. 'At the heart of it all-there's this rather endearing irony,' says Williams. 'So much of modern life favors convenience over connection, yet we still see something irreplaceable in the act of witnessing another person's vulnerability firsthand. There's a sense-an instinct-that an exchange is taking place, and it's one we still seem to value, even desire.'

Equus takes the stage at Performance Works on Granville Island for an exclusive six-performance engagement, November 18-22, 2026.

Tickets available now: https://buytickets.at/equusvancouver

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 03 Hrs 31 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming