ELEKTRA to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Ruby Anniversary Season

NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Elektra, one of Canada's leading choirs for adult treble voices, celebrates forty years of artistic excellence, innovation, and community building with its 2026–27 Ruby Anniversary Season.

Founded in 1987 by Diane Loomer and Morna Edmundson, Elektra has commissioned more than 120 new works and earned an international reputation as one of the world's leading choirs in the adult treble voice tradition. Under Artistic Director Cassie Luftspring, the Ruby Anniversary Season honours that remarkable legacy while carrying Elektra's artistry, curiosity, and commitment to new Canadian music boldly into the future.

Central to the season are two new Canadian commissions created especially for Elektra's Ruby Anniversary. Acclaimed composer, vocalist, and world/fusion artist Suba Sankaran will create a new work for Radiant Dawn, while celebrated Canadian composer Alex Eddington has been commissioned to compose an anniversary work inspired by reflections shared by Elektra singers on the choir's first forty years.

"Ruby celebrates the remarkable community behind Elektra – the singers, composers, audiences, alumni, and supporters whose creativity and generosity have shaped this choir,” says Artistic Director Cassie Luftspring. “This season honours that shared history while continuing Elektra's commitment to artistic excellence, new Canadian music, and the power of choral singing to bring people together."

The season opens with Chez Nous: Christmas with Elektra (November 28–29), a cherished holiday tradition that has welcomed audiences into the warmth of the season for four decades. Opening the Ruby Anniversary year, the program revisits treasured works from Elektra's rich musical history while introducing new gems for a new generation. Joined by Allegra SQ – the Allegra String Quartet – and singers from Elektra's Mira Youth Mentorship program, the choir celebrates Canadian voices through music by Marie-Claire Saindon, Srul Irving Glick, Shireen Abu-Khadar and other distinguished composers.

In spring, Radiant Dawn (March 20–21) explores themes of light, awakening, and renewal. Alongside Sankaran's new commission, the concert returns to Elektra's beginnings with Gustav Holst's Choral Hymns from the Rig Veda, first performed by the choir forty years ago. Music by Shruti Rajasekar, Reena Esmail, Joanne Metcalfe, Katerina Gimon, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, and others creates a vibrant journey from darkness into light.

The season culminates with Ruby: The 40th Anniversary Concert (May 15–16), the centrepiece of Elektra's anniversary year. The concert reunites current and alumni singers, welcomes co-founder Morna Edmundson back to the podium for a featured work, and highlights a new commission by Alex Eddington inspired by the voices and experiences of Elektra singers past and present. Music by Ruth Watson Henderson, Sarah Quartel, Katerina Gimon, Marie-Claire Saindon, Don Macdonald, Nicholas Ryan Kelly, and others celebrates the creativity, resilience, and artistic vision that have defined Elektra's remarkable journey.

The Ruby Anniversary celebration continues beyond the concert hall. On February 27, supporters, alumni, artists, and community leaders will gather at Vancouver's Terminal City Club for the Elektra Ruby Gala, a special anniversary event honouring forty years of music-making and celebrating the community that has helped Elektra thrive.

Continuing Elektra's commitment to making choral experiences accessible and welcoming, the season also includes two free community events. The Reading Session of New Compositions offers audiences a rare opportunity to witness new Canadian choral music being developed in collaboration with guest composer Dorothy Chang, Cassie Luftspring, Stephen Smith, and the choir. Choral Encounters brings together guest choirs of all ages for an evening of shared singing, learning, and connection, offering audiences an intimate glimpse into the supportive community spirit at the heart of choral music-making.

Together, these free-with-RSVP events help lower barriers to participation, inviting new audiences to experience the creativity, collaboration, and joy that have defined Elektra for four decades.



Concert tickets are on sale now, including money-saving Season Tickets. Tickets for the Elektra Ruby Gala will be available shortly. For tickets and information, visit elektra.ca.

ELEKTRA'S 2026–27 RUBY ANNIVERSARY SEASON

Reading Session of New Compositions

Monday, October 19, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Pacific Spirit United Church, Vancouver

Free with RSVP

Chez Nous: Christmas with Elektra

Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 3:00 pm

Pacific Spirit United Church, Vancouver

Elektra Ruby Gala

Saturday, February 27, 2027 at 6pm

Terminal City Club, Vancouver

Radiant Dawn

Saturday, March 20, 2027 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 21, 2027 at 3:00 pm

Pacific Spirit United Church, Vancouver

Ruby: The 40th Anniversary Concert

Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 7:30 pm

Christ Church Cathedral, Vancouver

Sunday, May 16, 2027 at 3:00 pm

Church of the Good Shepherd, Surrey

Choral Encounters

Monday, May 31, 2027 at 7:30 pm

Pacific Spirit United Church, Vancouver

Free with RSVP

For tickets and information, visit elektra.ca.

Don't Miss a Vancouver News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming