DEADLY DINNER PARTY to Open at The Improv Centre's 45th Anniversary Season

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The Improv Centre will kick off its 45th anniversary season this fall with the world premiere of Deadly Dinner Party on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm from September 25 to October 30, along with a special opening night performance on Thursday, September 24 at 7:00pm.

A classic whodunit of improvised proportions, Deadly Dinner Party invites audiences to an extravagant feast at the mansion of an eccentric millionaire. Five unlikely guests have accepted the invitation, each arriving with secrets, suspicious motives, and plenty to hide. When the host is murdered, suspicion falls on everyone at the table. Accusations fly, alibis unravel, and every new revelation sends the mystery in a completely unexpected direction. With every twist created on the spot, no two performances – and no two killers – are ever the same!

Dust off your monocle, channel your inner Agatha Christie (or Angela Lansbury) and partake in an evening of mystery, mayhem, and murder most hilarious at The Improv Centre. Whether you're busy solving the case or simply enjoying the suspects unravel, Deadly Dinner Party is packed with clever twists, larger-than-life characters, and unbridled comedy.

"Murder mysteries are such a key part of literature and film, and I believe everyone has their favourite. Whether you love them dark and moody, joyfully twisted, or camp and silly, there is something undeniably satisfying about a good mystery,” says Artistic Director Alan Pavlakovic.

“I wanted to bring that uncertainty and secrecy to our stage and explore what happens when the conventions of the classic murder mystery collide with the spontaneity and unpredictability of improv. We have such a unique platform with improvisation to create these thrilling stories in real time, allowing the audience to become part of the investigation while never quite knowing where the story will go next. Every night, a new mansion. New suspects. New secrets. New motives. New clues. And, inevitably, a new murder. The audience may think they know whodunit, but with improv, even we won't know until the final curtain."

The Improv Centre's sapphire year also boasts a new ensemble of performers. After an open call audition process, TIC is excited to welcome Arell Bryski, Delaney Gilmour, Derek Burrows, Jordan Michaux, Karinga Wells, and Ryan Bell from its House Teams program to the mainstage. Joining the cast from established improv organizations are Jordy Matheson, Lanvi “Six” Nguyen, Syd Campbell, and Zach Wolfman. The 2026-2027 season also includes New Zealand improvisor Ryan Knighton, who after performing in two sold out performances at THE HEAT, has decided to make The Improv Centre his home theatre.

Returning ensemble members include Alan Pavlakovic (Artistic Director), Alex Gullason, Allen Morrison, Caitlin Maira, Cam Grant, Chris Casillan, Emily Schoen, Helen Camisa, Jacki Gunn, Jalen Saip, Jenny Rubé, John Voth, Maddy Rafter, Maggie Onedo, Mary Saunders, Meaghan Hommy, Taylor Palmer, and Will Vaughan. Returning technical improvisors include Arya Afshar Mohajer, BrenDan Kelly (Technical Director), Cian Plunkett-Blazi, Kat Morrow, Lucien Lum, Mya Mackenzie, Neil Battle, and Sebastian Barbera. Active alumni include Alex Parra, Brian Anderson, Dan Willows, Della Haddock, Drew Clarke, Ed Witzke, Jeff Cooper, Julia Church, Ken Lawson, Rachel Kent, and Stephanie Webster.

Also new this season is the 26-27 Season Pass – a VIP perk which gives TIC patrons access to multiple performances throughout the year, early access to new formats and special events, discounted prices throughout the season, complimentary snacks at each performance, exclusive member updates, and more.

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