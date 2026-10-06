EAST VAN PANTO: HERCULES to Open at York Theatre
Directed by Chelsea Haberlin with music by Veda Hille, the comedy stars Jacob Woike, Jason Sakaki, Meaghan Chenosky, Raugi Yu, and Sara Vickruck.
East Van's family-friendly tradition will return for its 14th year! The Cultch will present Theatre Replacement's East Van Panto: Hercules at the York Theatre from Wednesday, November 18, 2026 to Sunday, January 10, 2027.
This year's production run was originally scheduled to conclude on January 3, but because East Van Panto tickets have been selling at record levels, The Cultch and Theatre Replacement have decided to extend the fun until January 10, 2027.
Deep under the streets of Vancouver, Hades — God of the No-Fun-Derworld — is digging his way to power with his newest megaproject: the Arbutus Subway System — also known as the A.S.S. Expansion! Wanting to be adored by humankind and determined to squash protests from woke East Van, Hades will stop at nothing to claim the city as his own.
Standing in his way is his nephew and reluctant hero, Hercules. Raised by Hera — Goddess of East Van, local activist and undisputed ruler of Science World — Hercules could save the day… if he weren't too busy tackling his Labours while chiselling away at his own statuesque physique! When Hades schemes to seize Science World and turn it into a gleaming shrine to outdated masculinity, Herc is put to the ultimate test. Can he overcome his personal trials before Hades flexes his way to total domination?
“We're so grateful to be back with this brilliant creative team for a second year!,” says Theatre Replacement's Artistic Director, Maiko Yamamoto. “Get ready for some divine chaos with Hercules in East Van. At its heart, this is a story about finding your way as you grow up, and imagining strength as something generous, vulnerable, and rooted in where you come from. We can't wait to welcome audiences back to the York Theatre for Panto number 14!”
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