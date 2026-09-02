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THE TRUTH AND DARERS to Premiere at Vancouver Fringe Festival

Playwright Shanti Harris stars alongside Samuel Braun, Aiden Howard, Liam Ma, Owen Connolly and Angella Cody.

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THE TRUTH AND DARERS to Premiere at Vancouver Fringe Festival

A new, one-act play coming to Vancouver. Introducing The Truth and Darers, by Shanti Harris, writer of Mouse Saw The Scream, directed by Arthi Chandra, and presented at the 2026 Vancouver Fringe Festival. Performances will run September 11-14.

The cast will include Shanti Harris, Samuel Braun, Aiden Howard, Liam Ma, Owen Connolly, and Angella Cody.

About The Show

The Truth and Darers follows six thirteen-year-olds during the summer of 2012 who strike up a high stakes game of truth or dare. This innocent childhood pastime is soon met with the darkness of the teenage mind and we watch as the group falls into a self-perpetuating madness. With friendships on the line and tumultuous home lives, The Truth and Darers will go to extreme lengths to keep their place within the group. So, will they play the game as fair or will they know when to draw the line?

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