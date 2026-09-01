RED DEMON to Make Canadian Premiere at Firehall Arts Centre

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The Firehall Arts Centre opens its 2026-2027 season with the Canadian premiere of Red Demon from Thursday, October 8 to Sunday, October 18, 2026.

What keeps us from embracing those who are different? Can humanity ever truly coexist without prejudice or discrimination?

Written by Hideki Noda and translated by Roger Pulvers with adaptations by Mayumi Yoshida, Red Demon explores themes of xenophobic fears of immigration and society's struggle with intolerance by telling the story of a creature who washes up on the shore of a small beach town where no one understands him. Unable to speak the language, the residents immediately label him a demon that came from the sea to eat them.

Produced by rice & beans theatre and Gokko Creative Society, this darkly funny play illuminates humanity's behaviour in moments of intercultural conflict with all villagers speaking Japanese while the Red Demon speaks Spanish.

Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer Donna Spencer adds, 'Centering on Unity, Strength and Imagination, we're launching our 44th season with Red Demon because the subject matter of this play is both universal and current. Uncertainty and fear of difference permeate society, and actions taken politically and individually certainly reflect that. I was very interested to share Hideki Noda's perspectives on this with our audiences and to support local independent theatre companies rice & beans theatre and Gokko Creative Society in their production of this timely work.'

Red Demon is written by Hideki Noda, translated by Roger Pulvers with adaptations by Mayumi Yoshida, and directed by Yoshida. The production features performers Pedro Chamale, Sarah Tsukishima, Ryo Mishima, and Keisuke Abe. The creative team includes Andie Lloyd as video and surtitle designer, Anju Singh as composer and sound designer, Megan Lane as set and props designer, Alaia Hamer as Costume Designer, and Alexandra Caprara as lighting designer. Agnes Hui serves as stage manager, with Asuka Otaki as assistant stage manager, Tiffany Au as surtitlist, Jamie Sweeney as production manager, and Jessica Han as technical director. Yutaro Narihara and Karter Masuhara serve as community ambassadors. Red Demon is produced by rice & beans theatre and Gokko Creative Society.

ABOUT RICE & BEANS THEATRE

rice & beans theatre is a Vancouver-based theatre company founded in 2010 by Pedro Chamale and Derek Chan. We provide a platform for the creation, development and production of boundary-pushing theatre by artists of colour or otherwise marginalized theatre-makers, as well as support fellow artists by providing dramaturgy, direction, and mentorship. We are dedicated to facilitating original, Canadian work that is accessible, honest, uncompromising and personal. In addition to Vancouver, we have also produced original work for audiences in Toronto, Richmond, Nanaimo and Victoria. In 2018, rice & beans was nominated for a Dora Award for its production of Sik Zeon Tin Haa with Cahoots Theatre in Toronto. In 2019, our production of Chicken Girl was nominated for 3 Jessies in Vancouver and in 2022, its production of yellow objects won a Jessie Innovation Award.

ABOUT GOKKO CREATIVE SOCIETY

Gokko Creative Society (formerly Ode. Movements Society) was established in 2013 by local artists in Vancouver to create theatre, live performance, and film. Over time, the collective has evolved, and in 2016, Gokko became an incorporated non-profit society. Past shows were presented at the Vancouver Fringe Festival, rEvolver Festival, Powell Street Festival and Boca Del Lupo's 'Envision'. Gokko Creative Society is a collective of artists committed to telling diverse stories that demand authenticity. We provide an inclusive platform where new voices and emerging artists can explore stories that reveal universal truths about the human condition. Through every project, we promote respect for representation for artists in the global community.

ABOUT FIREHALL ARTS CENTRE

With over forty years' history of weaving diverse storytelling into the fabric of Greater Vancouver, Firehall Arts Centre is where stories come alive. Through theatre, dance, music, inter-disciplinary work and the visual arts, The Firehall has embraced its mission to enrich lives and expand minds through the arts. One of the most unique cultural institutions in British Columbia, The Firehall - in more predictable times - hosts over two hundred performances per year. Located in the city-owned heritage fire station built in 1906, The Firehall's intimate black box studio theatre along with its outdoor courtyard performance area and its rehearsal studio has served to support innovative, eclectic, and often politically-charged theatre productions as well as exquisite, cutting-edge dance and music performances. The Firehall is proud to support emerging and established performing artists and companies, and strives to program work that is inclusive, culturally rich, and reflective of the many voices and perspectives in Canada.

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