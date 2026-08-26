I PAGLIACCI to Open at Nebula Performances of Vancouver

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Vancouver's own Nebula Performances is staging the opera I Pagliacci with an emerging Canadian cast alongside award-winning international performers. Performances run August 26, 28 and 30 and September 1, 3 and 5 at Nebula Performance Hall in Vancouver.

Ruggero Leoncavallo's I Pagliacci first premiered in Milan in 1892. It tells the story of jealousy, betrayal, and revenge set within a travelling theatre troupe.

I Pagliacci features emerging Canadian performers alongside internationally acclaimed artists, including Hannah Ernst and Holly Chaplin sharing the role of Nedda, Canio's wife; acclaimed tenor Wanshuai Yu as Canio; Liam Robertson as Tonio; and Kevin Liu and Ming-Xuan Chung sharing the role of Beppe. Grammy-nominated baritone Alexander Dobson brings his renowned experience to the role of Silvio.

'I Pagliacci is an opera that gets right to the heart of human emotion,' says Wenwen Du, Music Director of the production and Artistic Director of Nebula Performances.

'The music is incredibly powerful. But what makes this opera so compelling is the way the characters' lives and emotions become intertwined with the performance they are putting on. In our intimate theatre, every audience member has a front row seat.'

Du, who herself is an award-winning pianist, will perform the opera's music. Industry veteran David Walsh, who has directed shows across Europe and North America, signs on as Stage Director. Lynol Amero is Technical Director, with Alice Chee as Executive Producer. Chee is founder and major financial supporter of Nebula Performances, which dedicates itself to nurturing emerging performers and musicians, and helping bring ambitious classical productions to Vancouver audiences.

Last summer, Nebula presented La Tragédie de Carmen, its first fully staged opera under The Chee Series, as part of its growing program of concerts, workshops and masterclasses.

'After the amazing response we had to La Tragédie de Carmen last summer, we wanted to continue building opera at Nebula,' says Du. 'I Pagliacci is a natural next step. It is dramatic, musically demanding and incredibly immediate,' says Du.

'The audience will really appreciate the intimacy, especially since the show features one of opera's most famous opera arias, 'Vesti la Giubba,' which translates to 'put on the costume,'' she adds.

I Pagliacci will be performed at Nebula Performance Hall, 9205 Shaughnessy Street. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.

About Nebula Performances

Founded in 2024 by Executive Producer Alice Chee and pianist Wenwen Du, Nebula Performances is a Vancouver classical music organization dedicated to creating opportunities for established and emerging musicians. Through concerts, opera, masterclasses, workshops and educational programs, Nebula Performances is building the next generation of classical musicians in Vancouver.

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