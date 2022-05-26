Chor Leoni Celebrates Summer With Their Classic Pop-Choral Blend POPCAPPELLA II 

Chor Leoni Men's Choir celebrates the summer in style with Popcappella II, on stage at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St), June 25 at 5pm and 8pm.

A hotly anticipated fan favourite for audiences of all ages, Popcappella II will have audiences grooving in their seats to a soundbook of pop legends, including The Weeknd, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Cliff, A-ha, Caribou, Tegan and Sara, and Indigo Girls. Program highlights include an original work off of Jodi Proznick's JUNO-nominated album Sun Songs and an arrangement of Caribou's song Sister by Canadian composer, Marie-Claire Saindon.

"We're delighted to be welcoming the summer and closing our 30th season with such a fun program," says Artist Director Erick Lichte. "The beautiful venue, state-of-the-art lighting and sound facilities, and the full complement of instruments accompanying the choir will bring new life to familiar favourites and help the new pieces shine."

The band backing Chor Leoni features some of Vancouver's top musicians including JUNO-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, guitarist Keith Sinclair, and organist Tim Woodford, the recently appointed Director of Music at St. Andrew's-Wesley. Woodford's playing will give audiences the opportunity to hear the newly restored Casavant organ in a way it has never been played before.

"We're excited to be bringing Chor Leoni's offering of pop music back to the summer," says Lichte. "Our pop concerts have always been a highlight of the season for both the choir and our audience, and this year's show will be extra special thanks to the incredible musicians joining us."

Full of energy and high-impact harmonies, Popcappella II is a concert for lovers of pop and choral music alike, and is the perfect way to spend a summer evening with loved ones.

For tickets and more information, visit chorleoni.org.

Known internationally and loved locally, JUNO-nominated Chor Leoni is recognized as one of the vanguard male vocal ensembles in North America. Founded by the late choral luminary Diane Loomer and now led by Artistic Director Erick Lichte, Vancouver's Singing Lions have enriched and transformed people's lives through singing for thirty years. With stylistic grace and an adventurous spirit, Chor Leoni performs in many languages, styles and genres, always aiming to communicate, engage, and entertain.