CCPA Presents SHREK The Musical in May

The Canadian College of Performing Arts Year I and II students bring the hilarious SHREK the Musical to in-person and virtual audiences May 6 to 14, 2022, at the Dave Dunnet Theatre.

The stage transforms into a mythical landscape in the Tony Award-winning SHREK the Musical. You may think you know all there is to know about that grumpy, green ogre and his sidekicks, but prepare to be surprised. More songs, more dancing, moving set pieces, intricate costumes - SHREK the Musical offers so much theatricality. Immerse yourself in a world of characters you know and love, on a massive scale that seems to bring all the fairytales to life at once! This modern take on the classic tale of an underdog who learns the meaning of friendship, inner beauty, and that everything has layers, is the perfect stage adventure for any age.

"SHREK the Musical teaches us that everyone can find love, that beauty isn't always pretty, and that nothing is handed to you," says CCPA Managing Artistic Director Caleb Marshall. "In addition to being hilarious, uplifting, and inclusive - things we all need right now -- SHREK the Musical has over 40 unique characters, and with great songs like Let Your Freak Flag Fly, it's a perfect and empowering year-end challenge for our Year I & II students."

Director Naomi Costain describes SHREK the Musical as "not only a hero's journey, it's also a heroine's and an underdog's journey. Watching and rooting for these unlikely heroes is a lot of fun," she says. "For our students, SHREK the Musical presents a challenge to inhabit, physicalize, and explore these magical characters."

Since CCPA students started rehearsing in March, the production, choreography, makeup, and costume teams have also been working hard to bring this mammoth fairytale to life. Adding a poignant dimension, the CCPA Year II students' graduation will take place following their closing performance, shared with a live audience. SHREK the Musical is presented at the Dave Dunnet Theatre and is also available online for select livestream and pre-recorded video stream dates. To ensure a safe in-person experience, audiences will be capped at 75% occupancy, and masks are strongly encouraged.

Content Advisories: Sword fights, mild language, and awful puns.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.ccpacanada.com/. Online ticket holders will receive a password protected link prior to showtime.