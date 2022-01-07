CCPA Presents LOVE & INFORMATION, In-Person and Online, Jan 13 - 15

Canadian College of Performing Arts students continue their 2021/2022 season January 13-15 with a production of award-winning Caryl Churchill's Love & Information, available both in-person and online, directed by Christopher Weddell.

With 100 characters, 57 micro-plays, and 23 actors, Love & Information is a wild collage of characters and worlds. Someone shares a secret. Someone won't answer the door. Someone's not ready to talk. Someone hates irrational numbers. Someone got a message from the traffic light. Someone's never felt like this before. Churchill's exemplary take on how we consume information and how it bombards us is mold-breaking and asks us to consider that our insatiable appetite for knowledge needs to be informed by our capacity for love.

The second-year students of CCPA's Performing Arts Diploma program are thrilled to be directed by long time faculty member, Canadian actor and director, Christopher Weddell. A founding member and past Artistic Associate of Bard on the Beach, and a past recipient of the Edmund Kean Sword Award.

"This is a uniquely theatrical and thought-provoking play of shorts exploring, with compassionate urgency, the funny, complex intricacies of our rapidly-changing world, such as knowledge, technology and communication. It is our hope that the themes explored will help spark dialogue and reflection in our lives," says Managing Artistic Director, Caleb Marshall. "We appreciate the flexibility audiences continually demonstrate to support an art form that has been so challenged in the last year but remains so integral to reflecting, inspiring, and nourishing our world."

The students have been rehearsing tirelessly to welcome in the new year with more live theatre. This performance will be offered to both an in-person audience at the CCPA Performance Hall, and available online. The College is committed to providing a safe experience for students, staff, and guests to maintain another year of in-person performances. Per current Public Health Orders, audiences will be capped at 50%, masks and proof of vaccination with government photo ID will be required upon entry.

Content Advisories: Mature content, strong language, suggestive themes.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.ccpacanada.com/. Online ticket holders will receive a password protected link prior to showtime.

*Saturday January 15, 12:30pm: CCPA presents its third Relaxed Performance of the season. Relaxed Performances are on the first Saturday Matinee of each run and are open to everyone but intended specifically to be sensitive to anyone who may find the usual theatre environment challenging. There is a more casual-than-usual approach to front-of-house etiquette and the performance will be slightly adapted to make a more comfortable environment. The lights in the theatre remain on low throughout and you'll be free to leave and re-enter at any point if you need to.

The CCPA two-year conservatory style program is designed to train students in acting, voice and dance. The technical training is complemented by maximized performance opportunities and career management courses, both starting in the first term, with direct links to opportunities in the theatre, recording and film industries. After Love and Information, the Year 2 students will be joined by the Year 1 students for our year-end production of SHREK: The Musical in May 2022.

For more information visit www.ccpacanada.com.