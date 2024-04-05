CATS & SCHOOL OF ROCK Set for Theatre Under the Stars 2024 Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Under the Stars will present its 2024 season, featuring CATS and School of Rock, on stage July 5-August 24, 2024, at Stanley Park's majestic Malkin Bowl. From one of the longest-running musicals of all time to a feel-good tribute to rock ‘n roll, TUTS invites audiences to dream big, live boldly, and rock out into the night this summer season. A Vancouver tradition since 1940, TUTS' two-show subscription packs are on sale TODAY through May 17 (early bird single tickets on sale May 23).



“We're thrilled to welcome audiences back for another season of joyful discovery in our magical outdoor theatre setting,” says TUTS General Manager Kevin Woo. “From the razzle-dazzle of CATS – one of the most beloved musicals of all time – to the fist-pumping family adventure that is School of Rock, this year's season is bursting with spectacular musical numbers and inspirational characters who are chasing big dreams. We hope audiences' hearts are filled up with the fizzy excitement of these two quintessential musical masterpieces.”



An award-winning musical on both Broadway and London's West End where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances, CATS tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make the “Jellicle choice” by deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to new life. The musical sensation is overflowing with unforgettable songs based on the whimsical poetry of T.S. Eliot, including ‘Mr Mistoffelees,' ‘Macavity: The Mystery Cat,' and, the all-time favourite, ‘Memory.'



CATS will be directed by Ashley Wright, who makes his TUTS debut, and choreographed by Julie Murphy. The creative duo will bring a synergistic energy and love for storytelling to this groundbreaking production. A director, actor, and playwright, Wright has directed for Edmonton's Freewill Shakespeare Festival and Citadel Theatre. Murphy is a Vancouver-based dancemaker, who has choreographed more than 200 dance pieces for live performance. CATS' music director will be Sean Bayntun, who has worked with TUTS as rehearsal pianist, orchestra player, guest conductor, and as music director for The Prom, in 2023.



Based on the hit 2003 film, School of Rock is a high-voltage, exuberantly loud, feel-good show that showcases the strength of coming together and the irrepressible power of rock ‘n roll. The musical follows wannabe rock star Dewey Finn. Kicked out of his band and facing eviction we watch as he seizes the opportunity to make some quick cash when he's mistaken for a substitute teacher at a straight-laced, uptight private school. Avoiding the prying eyes of the school's principal and parents, Dewey teaches his classroom the one thing he knows best: How to rock!



School of Rock will be directed by Tracey Power, who hopes audiences will share the joy of music and its power to inspire this summer. Power returns for her second consecutive year with TUTS, following last year's production of The Prom as director/choreographer. The production is choreographed by Matthew Rossoff, whose career as a director, choreographer, actor, and voice teacher first began as a TUTS performer in the early 2000's. School of Rock's music director will be Eliza De Castro, who was TUTS' 2023 BIPOC Creative Fellow for The Prom.



In partnership with School of Rock Vancouver, School of Rock will feature local youth musicians in its ensemble cast.



TUTS offers its two-show subscription pack – allowing audiences to secure their seats to both productions for one great price – on sale now through May 17. Subscriptions are $90 for adults and $60 for youth ages 5-12, and include premium tickets to both productions, souvenir programs, and exchange insurance for both nights.



Subscriptions are available by visiting tuts.ca or by calling 1-800-514-3849 until May 17. Early bird single tickets, from $20, will go on sale May 23.