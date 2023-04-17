Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bard On The Beach Shakespeare Festival Announces Its 34th Season

Four productions come to SenÌ“Ã¡á¸µw/Vanier Park this summer including the return of the wildly successful As You Like It.

Apr. 17, 2023 Â 

Bard On The Beach Shakespeare Festival Announces Its 34th Season

The 2023 Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival returns to SenÌ“Ã¡á¸µw/Vanier Park in Vancouver from June 8 to September 30. The festival's 34th season brings back the most successful production in Bard's history, plus a famous tale of political intrigue, a sweeping historical drama, and a unique interpretation Shakespeare's Macbeth.

"Our 34th Season offers Dynamic Productions for theatre lovers of every genre," said Christopher Gaze, Bard on the Beach Artistic Director. "There's a wealth of romance, rambunctious music, high-spirited comedy, and compelling drama. There is something for all this season, from the committed Shakespeare fan to someone who has never been to Bard before." Adds Gaze, "Many of our special events take place at As You Like It, as the music of The Beatles is a perfect entry-point for everyone to enjoy Bard this summer."

On the BMO Mainstage the season takes off with the return of Bard's triumphant production of As You Like It. Enjoy Shakespeare blended with The Beatles hits in this romantic comedy conceived and directed by Daryl Cloran (As You Like It, Shakespeare in Love). This production Bard box office records in 2018, and has since toured North America to ecstatic reviews. It plays in repertory with a contemporary setting of Shakespeare's gripping political drama, Julius Caesar, directed by Cherissa Richards (Harlem Duet). This tale of our drive to get-and hold on to-power resonates especially powerfully in today's fractured political landscape.

The Howard Family Stage will host two contrasting productions. Adapted by Lois Anderson (Lysistrata), Henry V is a historical drama with a twist running from June 28 to August 13. At the edge of the world, at the end of the world, a troupe of actors explore themes of love and warfare via Shakespeare's text. On August 19, the clever and hilariously imaginative Goblin:Macbeth, created by Rebecca Northan with Bruce Horak, takes over the Howard Family Stage until September 17. This production asks audiences to imagine, "what if a group of Goblins discovered Shakespeare, and staged Macbeth?"

BARD ON THE BEACH 2023 SPECIAL EVENTS:

Â· The crowd-pleasing Bard Fireworks nights, where patrons enjoy a performance of As You Like It followed by a catered picnic dinner, a performance by Coastal Wolf Pack, and guaranteed, spectacular views of the Celebration of Light. Fireworks evenings are July 22, 26 & 29.

Â· Wine enthusiasts enjoy Wine Wednesdays before one of three performances throughout the season. July 12, August 16 & September 13

Â· Two matinee performances are designated Family Days, encouraging a new generation of young theatre patrons to discover Shakespeare and the SenÌ“Ã¡á¸µw/Vanier Park festival experience. Special pricing and kids' activities are in effect July 16 & August 20.

Â· Bard Pride Night returns for its second year, which includes early site access for special activities to celebrate Pride with the Bard Family on June 24.

Â· Patrons seeking a less structured experience are invited to join us for a Relaxed Performance of As You Like It. July 1 at 2pm. This performance is also "Pay As You Like".

Â· Those seeking a deeper dive into the world of Shakespeare can attend a Bard Explored talk with Simon Fraser University's Paul Budra on July 15, August 5 & August 19.

Â· Discover more about Bard's play from cast during Talkback Tuesdays in July and August, where performers will take part in free post-show discussions.

Â· Every performance, audiences are invited to In A Nutshell, free pre-show talks providing short, informal introductions to the plays' stories and characters.

The full season schedule is on the Bard on the Beach website. Tickets for the 34th season go on sale April 12, 2023 on the Bard Click Here or from Bard's Box Office at 604-739-0559.




Pacific Theatre Announces 40th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo
Pacific Theatre Announces 40th Anniversary Season Lineup
Pacific Theatre announces a 40th anniversary season packed with world premieres, live music, and beloved classics reimagined. Shows begin Sept 29, 2023, at 1440 W 12th Avenue. Subscription packages are available now - single tickets on sale this summer.
Review: EPIK HIGH Raises Vancouvers Energy to an All Time High! Photo
Review: EPIK HIGH Raises Vancouver's Energy to an All Time High!
Nobody puts on a show like EPIK HIGH. Energy, passion, emotion, with a little bit of humor to tie everything together - their shows have it all. Being veterans in the Korean music industry, EPIK HIGH has shown no signs of slowing down. With their fresh beats and catchy lyrics, they are more relevant than ever and continue to dominate the hip hop scene today.
Pi Provocateurs Presents UNTITLED PETER TRIPP PROJECT in May Photo
Pi Provocateurs Presents UNTITLED PETER TRIPP PROJECT in May
Pi Theatre, asÂ part of its Provocateurs Series, is pleased to presentÂ Untitled Peter Tripp ProjectÂ from Thursday, May 4 to Saturday, May 6 at a secret location which will beÂ announced to ticket holders daysÂ before the performance.
Preview: FRIDA KAHLO: THE IMMERSIVE BIOGRAPHY Comes To Vancouver Next Month! Photo
Preview: FRIDA KAHLO: THE IMMERSIVE BIOGRAPHY Comes To Vancouver Next Month!
Another immersive experience is set to debut in Vancouver next month. This time highlighting the life of the famous Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo. Presented by Tandem Productions and co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality comes an immersive biographical exhibition to remember!

More Hot Stories For You


Pacific Theatre Announces 40th Anniversary Season LineupPacific Theatre Announces 40th Anniversary Season Lineup
April 14, 2023

Pacific Theatre announces a 40th anniversary season packed with world premieres, live music, and beloved classics reimagined. Shows begin Sept 29, 2023, at 1440 W 12th Avenue. Subscription packages are available now - single tickets on sale this summer.
Evensong For Easter Will Be Performed By Christ Church Cathedral ChoirEvensong For Easter Will Be Performed By Christ Church Cathedral Choir
April 12, 2023

Under the direction of Dr. Rupert Lang, the award-winning Christ Church Cathedral ChoirÂ  presents an Evensong for Easter on April 30 (3:30pm) in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the music of William Byrd and featuring the Evening Canticles from his The Great Service, and his beloved Easter motet Haec Dies.Â 
Pi Provocateurs Presents UNTITLED PETER TRIPP PROJECT in MayPi Provocateurs Presents UNTITLED PETER TRIPP PROJECT in May
April 12, 2023

Pi Theatre, asÂ part of its Provocateurs Series, is pleased to presentÂ Untitled Peter Tripp ProjectÂ from Thursday, May 4 to Saturday, May 6 at a secret location which will beÂ announced to ticket holders daysÂ before the performance.
Early Music Vancouver Presents Emerging Artist Competition in MayEarly Music Vancouver Presents Emerging Artist Competition in May
April 12, 2023

Early Music Vancouver (EMV) announced a competition for emerging early music artists around the world. The competitionÂ runs from Monday, May 1stÂ to Monday, May 15thÂ and theÂ winner will beÂ announced on Thursday, June 1st, 2023.
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAWINThe Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAWIN
April 7, 2023

The Vancouver Art Gallery presents The Children Have to Hear Another Story: Alanis Obomsawin. The exhibition surveys the lifework of Alanis Obomsawin from the 1960s to the present, demonstrating her remarkable achievements in education, music, documentary cinema and activism that have mobilized Indigenous voices and ideas to transform society.
share