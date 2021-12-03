BWW Interview: ERICK LICHTE Helps Ignite the Christmas Spirit with Chor Leoni

This holiday season, JUNO-nominated men's choir Chor Leoni will return to live performances with CHRISTMAS WITH CHOR LEONI on December 17th, 18th, and 20th. At the newly restored St. Andrew's- Wesley United in Vancouver, Chor Leoni will be joined by the talented violinist/fiddler Cameron Wilson to perform a full lineup of Christmas songs and premiere six new arrangements. The show will include classic songs such as "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" and "Winter Wonderland" while featuring many new arrangements such as "Looks Like a Cold, Cold Winter" arranged by Ken Cormier. As this is Chor Leoni's 30th season, artistic director Erik Lichte is excited for the choir to reconnect with audiences once again. Lichte is an extremely talented conductor, composer, and record producer who began his position as the artistic director for Chor Leoni in 2013. As the previous artistic director for the male vocal ensemble, Cantus, Lichte's expertise and experience has grown Chor Leoni into one of North America's most popular men's choirs. I had the pleasure of interviewing Erik Lichte about Chor Leoni's upcoming performance and his experience with the choir. Read the full interview below!

How does Chor Leoni feel about returning to live performances again? How does this year's performances differ from those done in the past?

Erik: Everything about making live music and presenting live concerts feels sweeter and more urgent than before. The holidays are a time for people to gather in the community, especially with song. With our 2020 gatherings unavailable to us, there seems to be a different sort of anticipation and buzz around this year's upcoming performances. It feels like we can't wait to be together again, as performers and audience.

There are quite a few songs the choir will perform in the Christmas show. Which one is the choir's favorite to perform and why?

Erik: Since there are so many new pieces on this year's program, either newly composed or new to the choir, that is a tough question. The singers of the choir always demonstrate a deep need to connect with their singing, so favorite songs sometimes end up being the ones that have the greatest impact on the audience. If I were to bet, I think Ken Cormier's brand new arrangement of "Looks Like a Cold, Cold Winter" might become the show-stopper. Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters originally recorded this song. I found the song through some research during the pandemic and could not understand why this tune was not in our canon of Christmas carols. It is a perfect holiday song and a fantastic arrangement.

What is it like to work and perform with Cameron Wilson?

Erik: It is always a joy to work with Cam Wilson. He plays any and every style of music and brings so much of himself to the playing. For a show like this, there almost seems like a responsibility to program as many styles of music for him as possible, so the audience can revel in his magic.

As this is Chor Leoni's 30th season, how has the choir changed over the years? What would you say has been a highlight for the group so far?

Erik: Over the last 30 seasons, the choir has grown; in its size, as a choral instrument, in its relationship with its audience, in its diversity, and its relationship with the community. I would say the highlights of the past 30 years would be a number of the important commissions the choir has premiered and a number of the global tours the choir has taken. Each of those highlights share the common thread of shared exploration and meaningful connection to others through singing.

What do you and Chor Leoni hope to achieve with your performances this Christmas season?

Erik: This program and concert is really designed for one purpose - to create the space and feeling of togetherness and connection, which has been missing from our lives these past 22 months. Not only do we hope the audience connects with the choir, but we also want a program where much of this familiar music can connect our audience to important memories and feelings in their lives. I also hope this concert can create a space where the audience is connected to one another. I believe that the shared act of deep listening in a concert can be one of communion. It is a feeling and relationship that Netflix and digital concerts cannot offer. We hope to offer this gift to our community this year.

Chor Leoni will perform at the St. Andrews- Wesley's United on December 17th (8pm), December 18th (2pm, 5pm, & 8pm), and December 20th (4:30pm & 8pm). Tickets start at $20, plus service fees. To purchase tickets, for CHRISMAS WITH CHOR LEONI visit https://bardonthebeach.org/chor-leoni-christmas-with-chor-leoni/ or call the box office at 604-739-0559.

Photo credit: Dan Conrad