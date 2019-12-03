Anvil Centre Winter Celebrations Brings A Cornucopia of Activities and Performances 

Enjoy a cornucopia of FREE entertainment for the whole family at the Anvil Centre at the annual Winter Celebrations from Dec. 18 - Jan. 5, 2020.

The venue will come alive with joyous sounds of the season with a large all-embracing range of events and performances by professional artists, singers and musicians; literally something for everyone of all ages over the 14 days. In addition to the highlighted performances listed below, there are daily community performances and activities for families throughout the day, beginning at 3pm on weekdays and 10am on weekends. And it's all FREE!

The official kick off is on Thurs. Dec. 19th at 5:45pm with acclaimed children's entertainer, Will's Jams followed by the award winning Canadian Folk Music group, The Fugitives.

There are children's activities galore. From dance, arts and crafts, story-telling, circus and juggling arts, art installations, and musical performances by renowned entertainers that include RupLoops, a kids friendly interactive, live looping performance, using vocal percussion and eclectic instruments from around the globe, and The Blues Berries, who spread their love for the blues by dealing with children's topics such as learning the alphabet recycling and bullying, just to name a few.

Over the 14 days, the assortment of musical performances is remarkable. They range from The Sojourners, gospel music by well-known singers, Marcus Mosley, Khari McClelland and Will Sanders; versatile guitarist Anna Pietrzak; master of Indian style of music Cassius Khan and Amika Kushwaha performing Kathak dance; Itamar Erez, a world-class guitarist, pianist, blending his Middle Eastern music with jazz, blues, rock and roll, and hip hop; the History of Motown with Krystle Dos Santos; Fionn, Alanna and Brianne Finn-Morris who are 19-year-old twins from White Rock, forging folk-pop sound and the Maple Leaf Singers, just to name a few. In other words, music from jazz to rock and roll, to blues, hip hop, and well, just too many to mention.

Also you will need to experience the winter labyrinth, and have a few laughs about the holiday season in the comedy show, Festivus for the NewWest of Us. Enjoy the Solstice Pride Ball with Peach Cobblah for a wintry wonderland like you've never seen before, and queer dance party love from DJ O Show.

There is a special featured event - the musical adaptation of the beloved movie, It's a Wonderful Life presented by Patrick Street Productions with music by the Gershwins, Kurt Weill and more, will be performed in the Anvil Centre Theatre with matinee and evening performances. This is the only ticketed event with prices starting at $29.

All events are FREE except for the featured event, It's a Wonderful Life. For a full detailed schedule of all the activities and performances visit anvilcentre.com.





