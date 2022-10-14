Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - THE MUSICAL is Coming to Gateway Theatre This December

The Musical follows the poignant and charming story of Anne Shirley, a freckle-faced, red-haired orphan who arrives in Avonlea, Prince Edward Island.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Based on L.M. Montgomery's timeless classic, Anne of Green Gables - The Musical follows the poignant and charming story of Anne Shirley, a freckle-faced, red-haired orphan who arrives in Avonlea, Prince Edward Island, full of hope for a new life. With her fierce personality and unquenchable love of melodrama and romance, Anne shakes up this quiet town, changing it and herself in her quest to find a place to call home.

"Anne of Green Gables is a story that celebrates found family, acceptance and imagination," says Barbara Tomasic, Director of Anne of Green Gables and Gateway Theatre's Director of Artistic Programs. "It's a moving story the whole family can enjoy and especially during the holiday season. We need a reminder of the beauty in our lives beyond our day-to-day existence. "

Anne of Green Gables - The Musical is written by Donald Harron with music by Norman Campbell and adapted from the novel by L. M. Montgomery. This musical adaptation of the beloved book is a treat for audiences as it features talented actors who are singing, dancing, and playing instruments on stage led by Music Director Sean Bayntun and choreography by Nicol Spinola.

Kyra Leroux returns to Gateway Theatre as Anne Shirley in Anne of Green Gables - The Musical. Gateway audiences will remember Kyra from Gateway's Music Man in 2016. A performer since she was seven years old in theatre, film and television, Kyra will be recognized by Riverdale fans as Britta Beach.

"Bringing lots of laughter, love, and joy, Anne of Green Gables is a story you can enjoy over and over again and it is no surprise that it's Canada's favourite musical! It's truly a timeless classic about love, acceptance and bringing people together and there isn't a better way to embrace the essence of the holidays with family and friends," concludes Tomasic.

Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203343®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gatewaytheatre.com%2Fanne?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Performances are from December 15 to 31 with Opening Night on Friday, December 16.

Anne of Green Gables - The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com.


