Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Walter Trout Makes Anticipated Return To Vancouver in March

The performance is on March 10, 2023 at 8pm.

Feb. 09, 2023  
Walter Trout Makes Anticipated Return To Vancouver in March

Walter Trout returns to Vancouver with an evening of blues-rock at the York Theatre on March 10, 2023 at 8pm. The concert marks the artist's first visit to the city since his sold-out, pre-pandemic performance at the Rio Theatre in 2019. Audiences will be treated to songs from across the illustrious artist's more-than-50-year career, as well as from his 30th solo album, Ride, which debuted at number one on Billboard's Blues Chart when released this past August.

At 72 years old, Trout's earliest years were spent developing his skills as a sideman for John Lee Hooker, Percy Mayfield, Big Mama Thornton, Joe Tex, and many others. His raw, driving tone, paired with his flawless technique would establish the artist as lead guitarist for Canned Heat, and then for John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, before embarking on his solo career.

With an extensive discography, numerous accolades and multiple Blues Music Awards and British Blues Awards, Trout is the heart of the modern blues rock scene. Respected by the old guard and revered by the young guns, Trout remains a talismanic figure after five decades in the game.

The concert will open with a set by special guest David Gogo. The Vancouver Island-born blues guitarist and singer-songwriter is a homegrown favourite, who has been recognized as Musician of the Year at the West Coast Music Awards, Best Canadian Blues Musician at Great Canadian Blues Awards, and more.



Review: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a new outlook on art! Photo
Review: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a new outlook on art!
The emergence of digital collaborative art exhibitions have been on the rise with a few stopping in Vancouver over the past few years. The most recent to arrive in the lower mainland produced by Paquin Entertainment group is BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE.
Metro Theatre Vancouver to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This Month Photo
Metro Theatre Vancouver to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This Month
Metro Theatre Vancouver will present the masterfully constructed thriller WAiT UNTiL DARK, written by Frederick Knott and directed by Don Briard. On stage February 18 - March 5, 2023.
Firehall Arts Centre Presents OUR GHOSTS, March 19- April 2 Photo
Firehall Arts Centre Presents OUR GHOSTS, March 19- April 2
The Firehall will present the Vancouver premiere of Our Ghosts from Sunday, March 19 to Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Carousel Theatres OZ Takes Audiences Down A Reimagined Yellow Brick Road Photo
Carousel Theatre's OZ Takes Audiences Down A Reimagined Yellow Brick Road
Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP), in partnership with Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People, presents the Canadian premiere of Oz, at Granville Island's Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St), from March 1-26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Metro Theatre Vancouver to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This MonthMetro Theatre Vancouver to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This Month
February 5, 2023

Metro Theatre Vancouver will present the masterfully constructed thriller WAiT UNTiL DARK, written by Frederick Knott and directed by Don Briard. On stage February 18 - March 5, 2023.
Firehall Arts Centre Presents OUR GHOSTS, March 19- April 2Firehall Arts Centre Presents OUR GHOSTS, March 19- April 2
February 2, 2023

The Firehall will present the Vancouver premiere of Our Ghosts from Sunday, March 19 to Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Carousel Theatre's OZ Takes Audiences Down A Reimagined Yellow Brick RoadCarousel Theatre's OZ Takes Audiences Down A Reimagined Yellow Brick Road
February 1, 2023

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP), in partnership with Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People, presents the Canadian premiere of Oz, at Granville Island's Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St), from March 1-26, 2023.
Pi Provocateurs Presents BLACK SPACE JAM At Biltmore Cabaret, March 3Pi Provocateurs Presents BLACK SPACE JAM At Biltmore Cabaret, March 3
February 1, 2023

Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, will present Black Space Jam – an evening of multidisciplinary art – on Friday, March 3 at the Biltmore Cabaret.
Chor Leoni Bids Farewell to the Winter With Top Of The Charts Concert POPCAPELLA IIIChor Leoni Bids Farewell to the Winter With Top Of The Charts Concert POPCAPELLA III
February 1, 2023

Chor Leoni brings a jolt of energy to the tail end of winter with PopCappella III, on stage at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St), March 3 at 8pm and March 4 at 5pm and 8pm. Audiences will be dancing away the winter blues at this top of the charts concert featuring hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel.
share