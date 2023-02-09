Walter Trout Makes Anticipated Return To Vancouver in March

Walter Trout returns to Vancouver with an evening of blues-rock at the York Theatre on March 10, 2023 at 8pm. The concert marks the artist's first visit to the city since his sold-out, pre-pandemic performance at the Rio Theatre in 2019. Audiences will be treated to songs from across the illustrious artist's more-than-50-year career, as well as from his 30th solo album, Ride, which debuted at number one on Billboard's Blues Chart when released this past August.

At 72 years old, Trout's earliest years were spent developing his skills as a sideman for John Lee Hooker, Percy Mayfield, Big Mama Thornton, Joe Tex, and many others. His raw, driving tone, paired with his flawless technique would establish the artist as lead guitarist for Canned Heat, and then for John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, before embarking on his solo career.

With an extensive discography, numerous accolades and multiple Blues Music Awards and British Blues Awards, Trout is the heart of the modern blues rock scene. Respected by the old guard and revered by the young guns, Trout remains a talismanic figure after five decades in the game.

The concert will open with a set by special guest David Gogo. The Vancouver Island-born blues guitarist and singer-songwriter is a homegrown favourite, who has been recognized as Musician of the Year at the West Coast Music Awards, Best Canadian Blues Musician at Great Canadian Blues Awards, and more.