ZORRO: THE MUSICAL Will Have a One Night Only Concert at Cadogan Hall

Zorro's legendary story of good versus evil has been a source of enduring fascination, and has been the subject of a best selling novel by producer Isabel Allende as well as several major motion pictures. ZORRO: THE MUSICAL retells the dramatic tale of this romantic hero set to the famous red-hot Gipsy King beat.

Tickets are available from www.club11.london/zorro.

Initial star studded casting for the concert at Cadogan Hall at 6.30pm on 23 February 2020, will feature Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, We Will Rock You) as the titular Zorro & Diego. Broadways Lesli Margherita (Matilda/Broadway, Dames At Sea/Broadway, Zorro/West End) will reprise her Olivier Award winning role of Inez. Four time Olivier nominated actress Emma Williams (Half A Sixpence, Mrs Henderson Presents, Zorro) will also reprise her original role of Luisa. Further casting to be announced.

The Gipsy Kings are that rare thing - an international household name famous solely for their music. The Gipsy Kings began with two bands of brothers, the Reyes (Nicolas, Canut, Paul, Patchaï, André) and the Baliardos (Tonino, Paco, Diego), and after 25 years is still fronted by the two songwriters and producers Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo. In 1987 the Gipsy Kings' self titled debut album introduced the world to "rumba Gitano," the sound of South America's rumba rhythm married to flamenco guitars. With "Bamboleo" the Gipsy Kings scored a huge international hit, and since then the Kings have never stopped singing to the world. Their total album sales worldwide now exceed 18 million.

Staging by Fabian Aloise (Evita, The Rink, The View Upstairs), Musical direction by Freddie Tapner, along with a stunning band featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO). The evening will also feature Projection Design by George Reeve. Book and lyrics are by Stephen Clark, and feature additional compositions, orchestrations and arrangements by John Cameron.

Zorro is proudly produced by Darren Bell for Club 11 London and Brian Zeilinger & Jack Maple for Take Two Theatricals and presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International Europe.





