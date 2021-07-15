ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS Will Be Performed at the Rose Theatre Before Embarking on UK Tour in 2022

Zog and his crew are flying back to the stage with a brand-new adventure in 2022! Based on the bestselling sequel by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog and the Flying Doctors will premiere at Rose Theatre, Kingston from Thursday 10 to Saturday 19 February 2022 prior to a UK Tour.

Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a crash-bang-thump. With his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu. But Pearl's uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she's soon locked back up in the castle in a crown and a silly frilly dress! With a bit of help from her friends, will Pearl prove princesses can be doctors too?

Zog and the Flying Doctors is brought to the stage by Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre. Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind hits including Stick Man. Rose Theatre is the largest producing theatre in South West London and has established itself as one of the most exciting theatres in the UK.

Zog and the Flying Doctors follows their smash-hit adaptation of Zog (on tour now) and reunites director Emma Kilbey and composer and lyricist Joe Stilgoe for this truly modern take on the classic fairy tale.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK's number one picture book pair behind many modern classics including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.

First published in 2016, Zog and the Flying Doctors is the smash-hit sequel to Zog, which has sold over 1.5 million copies. On Christmas Day 2020, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog and the Flying Doctors on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Zog is directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe, designs by Lucy Bradridge and lighting design by Aaron J Dootson.

Age suitability: Most suitable for 3+ but all ages welcome

Running Time: Approximately 1 hour with no interval

Box Office: 020 8174 0090 / www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/zog-and-the-flying-doctors

Tour Dates:

Thursday 24 - Sunday 27 February 2022

Warwick Arts Centre

Box Office: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk / 024 7652 4524

ON SALE AUGUST

Tuesday 1 - Wednesday 2 March 2022

Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre

Box Office: 01246 345 222 / www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Thursday 3 - Sunday 6 March 2022

Northern Stage, Newcastle

Box Office: 0191 230 5151 / www.northernstage.co.uk

Tuesday 8 - Wednesday 9 March 2022

The Place, Telford

Box Office: 01952 382 382 / www.theplacetelford.com

ON SALE SOON

Friday 11 - Sunday 13 March 2022

New Theatre, Peterborough

Box Office: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com / 01733 852 992

Monday 14 -Tuesday 15 March 2022

New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Box Office: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk / 01522 519 999

Friday 18 - Sunday 20 March 2022

The Capitol Horsham

Box Office: www.thecapitolhorsham.com / 01403 750220

Thursday 24 - Saturday 26 March 2022

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Box Office: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk / 020 3285 6000

Saturday 2 - Sunday 3 April 2022

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Box Office: www.thelbt.org / 01484 430528

Wednesday 6 - Thursday 7 April 2022

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Box Office: www.orchardtheatre.co.uk / 01322 220 000

Monday 11 - Tuesday 12 April 2022

St David's Hall, Cardiff

Box Office: www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

Tuesday 19 - Sunday 24 April 2022

Bristol Old Vic

Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk / 0117 987 7877

ON SALE SOON

Saturday 14 - Sunday 15 May 2022

Harrogate Theatre

Box Office: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk / 01423 502 116

Wednesday 25 - Thursday 26 May 2022

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Box Office: www.theatresevern.co.uk / 01743 281 281

Saturday 28 - Sunday 29 May 2022

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000

Tuesday 31 May - Wednesday 1 June 2022

St George's Hall, Bradford

Box Office: 01274 432000 / www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Thursday 2 - Saturday 4 June 2022

Liverpool Playhouse

Box Office: www.everymanplayhouse.com / 0151 709 4776

ON SALE SOON

Friday 24 - Saturday 25 June 2022

York Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01904 623568 / www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Friday 1 - Sunday 3 June 2022

Exeter Northcott Theatre

Box Office: 01392 726363 / www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Wednesday 6 - Friday 8 July 2022

Whitehall Theatre, Dundee

Box Office: www.dundeebox.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Sunday 9 - Wednesday 13 July 2022

King's Theatre, Edinburgh

Box Office: www.capitaltheatres.com / 0131 529 6000

Friday 15 - Sunday 17 July 2022

Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

Box Office: 01494 512 000 / www.wycombeswan.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 19 - Thursday 21 July 2022

Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Stockton-on-Tees

Box Office: 01642 792587 / www.thepaaonline.org

Friday 22 - Sunday 24 July 2022

Darlington Hippodrome

Box Office: 01325 405405 www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Friday 29 - Sunday 31 July 2022

Sheffield City Hall

Box Office: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk / 0114 2 789 789

Tuesday 23 - Sunday 28 August 2022

Birmingham Town Hall

Box Office: www.bmusic.co.uk / 0121 289 6333