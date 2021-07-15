ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS Will Be Performed at the Rose Theatre Before Embarking on UK Tour in 2022
Zog and his crew are flying back to the stage with a brand-new adventure in 2022! Based on the bestselling sequel by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog and the Flying Doctors will premiere at Rose Theatre, Kingston from Thursday 10 to Saturday 19 February 2022 prior to a UK Tour.
Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a crash-bang-thump. With his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu. But Pearl's uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she's soon locked back up in the castle in a crown and a silly frilly dress! With a bit of help from her friends, will Pearl prove princesses can be doctors too?
Zog and the Flying Doctors is brought to the stage by Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre. Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind hits including Stick Man. Rose Theatre is the largest producing theatre in South West London and has established itself as one of the most exciting theatres in the UK.
Zog and the Flying Doctors follows their smash-hit adaptation of Zog (on tour now) and reunites director Emma Kilbey and composer and lyricist Joe Stilgoe for this truly modern take on the classic fairy tale.
Zog and the Flying Doctors is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK's number one picture book pair behind many modern classics including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.
First published in 2016, Zog and the Flying Doctors is the smash-hit sequel to Zog, which has sold over 1.5 million copies. On Christmas Day 2020, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog and the Flying Doctors on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.
Zog is directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe, designs by Lucy Bradridge and lighting design by Aaron J Dootson.
Age suitability: Most suitable for 3+ but all ages welcome
Running Time: Approximately 1 hour with no interval
Box Office: 020 8174 0090 / www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/zog-and-the-flying-doctors
Tour Dates:
Thursday 24 - Sunday 27 February 2022
Warwick Arts Centre
Box Office: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk / 024 7652 4524
ON SALE AUGUST
Tuesday 1 - Wednesday 2 March 2022
Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre
Box Office: 01246 345 222 / www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
Thursday 3 - Sunday 6 March 2022
Northern Stage, Newcastle
Box Office: 0191 230 5151 / www.northernstage.co.uk
Tuesday 8 - Wednesday 9 March 2022
The Place, Telford
Box Office: 01952 382 382 / www.theplacetelford.com
ON SALE SOON
Friday 11 - Sunday 13 March 2022
New Theatre, Peterborough
Box Office: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com / 01733 852 992
Monday 14 -Tuesday 15 March 2022
New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
Box Office: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk / 01522 519 999
Friday 18 - Sunday 20 March 2022
The Capitol Horsham
Box Office: www.thecapitolhorsham.com / 01403 750220
Thursday 24 - Saturday 26 March 2022
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
Box Office: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk / 020 3285 6000
Saturday 2 - Sunday 3 April 2022
Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield
Box Office: www.thelbt.org / 01484 430528
Wednesday 6 - Thursday 7 April 2022
The Orchard Theatre, Dartford
Box Office: www.orchardtheatre.co.uk / 01322 220 000
Monday 11 - Tuesday 12 April 2022
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Box Office: www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk
Tuesday 19 - Sunday 24 April 2022
Bristol Old Vic
Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk / 0117 987 7877
ON SALE SOON
Saturday 14 - Sunday 15 May 2022
Box Office: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk / 01423 502 116
Wednesday 25 - Thursday 26 May 2022
Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
Box Office: www.theatresevern.co.uk / 01743 281 281
Saturday 28 - Sunday 29 May 2022
The Lowry, Salford
Box Office: www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000
Tuesday 31 May - Wednesday 1 June 2022
St George's Hall, Bradford
Box Office: 01274 432000 / www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Thursday 2 - Saturday 4 June 2022
Liverpool Playhouse
Box Office: www.everymanplayhouse.com / 0151 709 4776
ON SALE SOON
Friday 24 - Saturday 25 June 2022
York Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01904 623568 / www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Friday 1 - Sunday 3 June 2022
Exeter Northcott Theatre
Box Office: 01392 726363 / www.exeternorthcott.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Wednesday 6 - Friday 8 July 2022
Whitehall Theatre, Dundee
Box Office: www.dundeebox.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Sunday 9 - Wednesday 13 July 2022
King's Theatre, Edinburgh
Box Office: www.capitaltheatres.com / 0131 529 6000
Friday 15 - Sunday 17 July 2022
Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
Box Office: 01494 512 000 / www.wycombeswan.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Tuesday 19 - Thursday 21 July 2022
Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Stockton-on-Tees
Box Office: 01642 792587 / www.thepaaonline.org
Friday 22 - Sunday 24 July 2022
Darlington Hippodrome
Box Office: 01325 405405 www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Friday 29 - Sunday 31 July 2022
Sheffield City Hall
Box Office: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk / 0114 2 789 789
Tuesday 23 - Sunday 28 August 2022
Birmingham Town Hall
Box Office: www.bmusic.co.uk / 0121 289 6333