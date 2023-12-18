ZOE Founder Professor Tim Spector, Will Hold An Evening With at Hackney Empire

The event will be on 5th January.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

 Professor Tim Spector will celebrate his #1 Sunday Times bestselling book, Food For Life being published in paperback with a one night only event at Hackney Empire on 5th January. Tickets for An Evening With Professor Tim Spector: Food For Life are on sale now and available from Click Here


Hosted by BAFTA winning actress, comedian and impressionist Ronni Ancona, Professor Tim will discuss his world-renowned book and how audiences can change their lives through food. Diving into the details, the evening will cover Tim's most extensive research yet, taking an in-depth look at all of the latest scientific evidence on how food impacts our health and how we can use this knowledge to improve our own personal nutrition.

Professor Tim Spector is a medically qualified Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the TwinsUK Registry at King's College London. His work focuses on improving health with cutting-edge research on the gut microbiome and personalised nutrition. He is the scientific co-founder of ZOE, the personalised nutrition company, which runs the world's largest nutrition study, ZOE PREDICT.

Having published more than 900 research articles, he is ranked in the top 100 of the world's most cited scientists by Google. He is the author of five popular science books, including The Diet Myth, Spoon Fed, and most recently Food for Life, a Sunday Times bestseller. He makes regular appearances on social and mainstream media.

He was awarded an OBE for this work during the pandemic to help progress our understanding of COVID-19. It has changed the way we do research forever and ZOE is proud to have kick-started community science as a way to improve population health.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Nevill Holt Festival Will Launch in Summer 2024 Photo
Nevill Holt Festival Will Launch in Summer 2024

Nevill Holt has announced a new chapter in its award-winning history as it becomes Nevill Holt Festival, welcoming a lineup of internationally renowned artists to Leicestershire next June. Learn more about the festival here!

2
Photos: First Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID Pantomime at Hoxton Hall Photo
Photos: First Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID Pantomime at Hoxton Hall

Hoxton Hall dives under the sea with a brand new pantomime The Little Mermaid opening today, Monday, 18 December, and running through Friday, 29 December 2023. Check out photos from the production here!

3
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Marks the Dukes Biggest Ever Christmas Show Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Marks the Dukes' Biggest Ever Christmas Show

13,000 people have booked and visited the Dukes this December as the classic Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol” becomes the Dukes biggest ever Christmas Show, on record. And the number continues to increase.

4
Interplay Theatre Reveals New Senior Team Photo
Interplay Theatre Reveals New Senior Team

Leading sensory theatre company Interplay Theatre has confirmed its new senior team. Learn more about the new team members here!

