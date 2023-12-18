ZOE Founder Professor Tim Spector, Will Hold An Evening With at Hackney Empire

Professor Tim Spector will celebrate his #1 Sunday Times bestselling book, Food For Life being published in paperback with a one night only event at Hackney Empire on 5th January. Tickets for An Evening With Professor Tim Spector: Food For Life are on sale now and available from Click Here.



Hosted by BAFTA winning actress, comedian and impressionist Ronni Ancona, Professor Tim will discuss his world-renowned book and how audiences can change their lives through food. Diving into the details, the evening will cover Tim's most extensive research yet, taking an in-depth look at all of the latest scientific evidence on how food impacts our health and how we can use this knowledge to improve our own personal nutrition.

Professor Tim Spector is a medically qualified Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the TwinsUK Registry at King's College London. His work focuses on improving health with cutting-edge research on the gut microbiome and personalised nutrition. He is the scientific co-founder of ZOE, the personalised nutrition company, which runs the world's largest nutrition study, ZOE PREDICT.



Having published more than 900 research articles, he is ranked in the top 100 of the world's most cited scientists by Google. He is the author of five popular science books, including The Diet Myth, Spoon Fed, and most recently Food for Life, a Sunday Times bestseller. He makes regular appearances on social and mainstream media.



He was awarded an OBE for this work during the pandemic to help progress our understanding of COVID-19. It has changed the way we do research forever and ZOE is proud to have kick-started community science as a way to improve population health.