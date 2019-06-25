Young Vic Announces Full Cast For BLOOD WEDDING

Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah today announces the complete cast for Blood Wedding. Multiple award-winning director Yaël Farber (Les Blancs, Mies Julie, The Crucible) brings Federico García Lorca's famous tragedy to the Young Vic this September in a new version by Marina Carr.

We're all curious about what might hurt us...

What do you do when the day that is supposed to be the happiest of your life becomes a living nightmare? A repressed, passionate love affair rears its head on the day two young people tie the knot. What is done cannot be undone.

The full cast for Blood Wedding includes Bríd Brennan, Scarlett Brookes, Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Annie Firbank, Olwen Fouéré, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva,Faaiz Mbelizi, Steffan Rhodri, Thalissa Teixeira and David Walmsley.

Written by Marina Carr, Directed by Yaël Farber, with Design by Susan Hilferty, Lighting by Natasha Chivers, Sound by Emma Laxton, Composition by Isobel Waller-Bridge and Movement by Imogen Knight.

Performances: Monday - Saturday at 7.30pm

Access Performances:

Captioned performance: 17 October, 7.30pm

Audio Described performance: 22 October, 7.30pm

Tickets: £10, £20, £30, £40 (Concessions available)

Previews: £10, £20, £25 (Concessions available)





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You